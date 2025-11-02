Paris Masters Prize Money: How Much Money Did Jannik Sinner Win After Lifting The Title?

Jannik Sinner captured the Paris Masters title and reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz with a straight-sets win over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday. The Italian star triumphed 6-4, 7-6 to lift his first trophy in Paris and extend his unbeaten run on indoor courts to 26 matches, a streak that began at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.

In the final, Sinner delivered a strong serving performance, winning 93 percent of his first-serve points in the opening set. He controlled rallies from the baseline, while Auger-Aliassime fought hard in the second set, saving several break points and pushing the match to a tiebreak.

Statistically, Felix fired 8 aces to Sinner’s 6, and both players hit two double faults. Sinner struck 22 winners compared to Felix’s 20, and kept his unforced errors lower at 8 to the Canadian’s 13.

How much prize money did Jannik Sinner win after Paris Masters victory?

The victory comes hot on the heels of his Vienna Open triumph and serves as a major confidence boost ahead of the ATP Finals. Sinner’s win in Paris earned him a hefty €946,610(approx ₹9.71 crore) while Auger-Aliassime took home €516,925 (approx ₹5.3 crore).

Jannik Sinner joins Tennis’s richest club

The 24-year-old Italian recently lifted himself into one of tennis’s most exclusive clubs. Sinner crossed the $50 million milestone in career prize money after winning the ATP 500 title in Vienna. The victory earned him 500 ranking points and a winner’s cheque that pushed his total career earnings to $50,460,897.

Before the tournament, Sinner’s on-court earnings stood at $49,591,462. With this win, the 24-year-old Italian becomes only the eighth player across ATP and WTA history to surpass the $50 million mark. He is also just the second player born in the 2000s to achieve the feat, following Carlos Alcaraz, who reached that figure earlier this year after the US Open.