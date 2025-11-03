'Team That Refused To Back Down': Rishabh Pant Congratulates Women's Team After World Cup Win

Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates winning the Women's World Cup trophy with her teammates. | Image Credit: X/ICC

Rishabh Pant joined in singing praises of Harmanpreet Kaur and Co after they lifted their maiden Women's World Cup title. India defeated South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

Pant took to X to congratulate the Indian team, hailing their indomitable spirit. He wrote, "A nation that believed and a team that refused to back down. Congratulations @BCCIWomen."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While a 52-run win suggests a comfortable win, it was far from that for the Indian team. Laura Wolvaardt scored a fine century to keep the Proteas in the hunt. However, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma eventually saw the team over the line. It was India's first World Cup win, having lost two finals - in 2005 and 2017.

Alongside, several Indian male cricketers joined in congratulating the Women's team on their success. India's t20I captain Suryakumar Yadav hailed what was a 'historic' moment for the Women in Blue.

"What a historic moment for Indian cricket. Our Women in Blue have shown the world what passion, perseverance and belief can achieve. Congratulations," Suryakumar wrote on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congratulating the Harmanpreet and Team India, Coach Gautam Gambhir wrote on X, "You have not just created history, you've created a legacy that will inspire generations of girls!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former India captain Virat Kohli also reserved rich praise for the newly crowned World Champions. Kohli opined that the 2025 World Cup will serve as inspiration for generations to come. He also advised Kaur and Co to enjoy the celebrations to the fullest in a heartfelt post.

"The girls have created history, and I could not be prouder as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally. They deserve all the applause and a big congratulations to Harman and the whole team for achieving this historic feat. Also congratulations to the whole squad and the management for the work behind the scenes. Well done india. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. This will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport in our country. Jai hind," Kohli wrote on Instagram.