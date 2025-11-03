‘Woh Kuch Bhi Kar Sakte Hai’: Mumbai Police Hails Team India’s 'Girl’rious Stroke!' After Historic ICC Women’s World Cup Win

The X post by Mumbai police hailing Team India’s 'Girl’rious Stroke!' | X/@MumbaiPolice

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police joined the nationwide celebrations after Team India’s historic triumph at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. In a pulsating final on Sunday, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to lift their maiden World Cup trophy a moment that will be forever etched in the archives of Indian cricket.

Marking the moment, the Mumbai Police took to X (formerly Twitter) with a clever and inspiring post that quickly went viral: “The Phenomenal ‘Girl’rious Stroke! Women in Blue paint the nation in pride.”

The post struck a chord with fans nationwide, celebrating both the women’s team’s grit and the country’s collective pride.

Fireworks Lit Up Celebrating Historic India's win

Following the victory, fireworks lit up the skies across Navi Mumbai, Chembur, South Bombay and other parts of the city while fans poured into the streets waving flags and chanting slogans in joy. Videos of jubilant crowds celebrating outside DY Patil Stadium and other parts of the city flooded social media, showing the spirit of a nation rejoicing in a long-awaited moment of glory.

From Heartbreaks to History

For India, the victory marked the end of a decades-long pursuit of World Cup success. Harmanpreet Kaur’s fearless leadership and the team’s collective resilience carried them through one of the most gripping finals in tournament history.

Having endured heartbreak in the 2005 and 2017 finals, the women in blue finally scripted redemption turning past pain into purpose and perseverance into pride.

India Joins the Elite Club

With this win, India became only the fourth nation to claim the ICC Women’s World Cup, joining cricket powerhouses Australia (7 titles), England (4), and New Zealand (1). The breakthrough cemented India’s place among the elite in women’s cricket, symbolizing the growth and global recognition of the sport in the country.

A Golden Chapter in Indian Cricket

The victory is being hailed as a watershed moment for Indian women’s cricket, inspiring a new generation of players. Social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages from political leaders, Bollywood celebrities, and sports icons, all hailing the women’s team as “the pride of the nation.”

With Inputs from PTI