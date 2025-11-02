Mumbai Crime News: BEST Conductor Assaulted In Sobo; 29-Year-Old Arrested By L.T. Marg Police

Representative image |

Mumbai: The L.T. Marg Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a BEST bus conductor while he was on official duty in South Mumbai. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Vinay Hotel, Thakurdwar Road, Phanaswadi.

Conductor Attacked During Duty

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered under Sections 121(1), 132, 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the complainant, Keshav Ranganath Lokhande (41), a BEST bus conductor residing at Ambika Nivas, Girgaum, was performing his duty on bus number MH01-DR-3927 between 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm when the accused confronted him.

Accused Tore Conductor’s Uniform

Police said the accused, identified as Rahul Chetan Kachhar (29), obstructed Lokhande, a public servant on duty, argued with him, and in a fit of rage, tore his khaki uniform and inner T-shirt. He also abused and physically assaulted the conductor during the altercation.

Accused in Custody; Probe Underway

The accused, Rahul Kachhar, has been arrested, and a detailed investigation is underway, said an official from L.T. Marg Police Station.