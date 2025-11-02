 Mumbai News: Investor Duped Of ₹1.12 Crore By Chembur-Based Firm’s MD On Pretext Of Lucrative Returns
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Investor Duped Of ₹1.12 Crore By Chembur-Based Firm’s MD On Pretext Of Lucrative Returns

Mumbai News: Investor Duped Of ₹1.12 Crore By Chembur-Based Firm’s MD On Pretext Of Lucrative Returns

In 2020, Ahire allegedly persuaded Bhagodi to invest in his company by promising lucrative returns. Trusting him, Bhagodi initially invested ₹2 lakh and received positive returns, which encouraged further investments.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Investor Duped Of ₹1.12 Crore By Chembur-Based Firm’s MD On Pretext Of Lucrative Returns | Representational Image

Mumbai: The RCF Police have registered a case against Kunal Anil Ahire, Managing Director of Mallesh Networks Solutions Pvt. Ltd., for allegedly cheating an investor of ₹1.12 crore under the guise of high-return investments.

Investor Lured with Promise of High Returns

According to the FIR, complainant Bakkappa Mallesh Bhagodi (34), a resident of Mhada Colony, Mahul Road, Vashinaka, Chembur, runs a telecom services business named Mallesh Enterprises. Bhagodi and Ahire were acquaintances, as both lived in the same locality. In 2018, Ahire established Mallesh Networks Solutions Pvt. Ltd., also operating in the telecom sector.

In 2020, Ahire allegedly persuaded Bhagodi to invest in his company by promising lucrative returns. Trusting him, Bhagodi initially invested ₹2 lakh and received positive returns, which encouraged further investments.

FPJ Shorts
India Lifts ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Tear-Filled Celebrations From Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma's Emotional Reaction - Check Pics & Videos
India Lifts ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Tear-Filled Celebrations From Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma's Emotional Reaction - Check Pics & Videos
IND W vs SA W, Women’s World Cup Final: Amanjot Kaur Takes Sensational Juggling Catch To Dismiss Laura Wolvaardt; Video
IND W vs SA W, Women’s World Cup Final: Amanjot Kaur Takes Sensational Juggling Catch To Dismiss Laura Wolvaardt; Video
Watch: Rohit Sharma Gets Emotional As Harmanpreet Kaur Led Team India Lifts Women's World Cup Trophy For First Time
Watch: Rohit Sharma Gets Emotional As Harmanpreet Kaur Led Team India Lifts Women's World Cup Trophy For First Time
‘Ye Catch Nahi, World Cup Pakad Liya’: Amanjot Kaur’s Spectacular Catch Dismissing Wolvaardt At ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Wins Hearts Online
‘Ye Catch Nahi, World Cup Pakad Liya’: Amanjot Kaur’s Spectacular Catch Dismissing Wolvaardt At ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Wins Hearts Online

Multiple Transactions Over Two Years

By 2021, Ahire claimed his company needed more funds for expansion. Between 2021 and December 31, 2022, Bhagodi transferred money online to Ahire’s company account 97 times, totaling ₹75 lakh. However, from early 2023, Ahire allegedly began avoiding Bhagodi and ceased communication.

Agreement Signed, But Returns Never Paid

Sensing fraud, Bhagodi obtained a written investment agreement from Ahire on February 27, 2023, confirming the ₹75 lakh investment. Ahire acknowledged receiving the funds but soon switched off his phone and vacated his residence, making it impossible for Bhagodi to trace him.

Read Also
Powai Hostage Case: Statement Recorded Of Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Cell Officer Who Shot Kidnapper...
article-image

Bhagodi claims he was also promised a ₹37.5 lakh profit, bringing his total loss to ₹1.12 crore. He later discovered that Ahire had allegedly duped several other investors in a similar fashion.

FIR Registered; Investigation Underway

Based on Bhagodi’s complaint, the RCF Police registered a case against Kunal Ahire under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police officials confirmed that further investigation is in progress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Ye Catch Nahi, World Cup Pakad Liya’: Amanjot Kaur’s Spectacular Catch Dismissing Wolvaardt...

‘Ye Catch Nahi, World Cup Pakad Liya’: Amanjot Kaur’s Spectacular Catch Dismissing Wolvaardt...

Mumbai Crime News: BEST Conductor Assaulted In Sobo; 29-Year-Old Arrested By L.T. Marg Police

Mumbai Crime News: BEST Conductor Assaulted In Sobo; 29-Year-Old Arrested By L.T. Marg Police

Mumbai News: Investor Duped Of ₹1.12 Crore By Chembur-Based Firm’s MD On Pretext Of Lucrative...

Mumbai News: Investor Duped Of ₹1.12 Crore By Chembur-Based Firm’s MD On Pretext Of Lucrative...

Mumbai: Stop Heavy Vehicles On WEH During Rush Hours To Ease Traffic, Says MP Piyush Goyal; Reviews...

Mumbai: Stop Heavy Vehicles On WEH During Rush Hours To Ease Traffic, Says MP Piyush Goyal; Reviews...

Mumbai News: Marine Pilot Duped Of ₹65 Lakh In Fake Flat Deal; Khar Police Book Four

Mumbai News: Marine Pilot Duped Of ₹65 Lakh In Fake Flat Deal; Khar Police Book Four