Mumbai News: Investor Duped Of ₹1.12 Crore By Chembur-Based Firm’s MD On Pretext Of Lucrative Returns | Representational Image

Mumbai: The RCF Police have registered a case against Kunal Anil Ahire, Managing Director of Mallesh Networks Solutions Pvt. Ltd., for allegedly cheating an investor of ₹1.12 crore under the guise of high-return investments.

Investor Lured with Promise of High Returns

According to the FIR, complainant Bakkappa Mallesh Bhagodi (34), a resident of Mhada Colony, Mahul Road, Vashinaka, Chembur, runs a telecom services business named Mallesh Enterprises. Bhagodi and Ahire were acquaintances, as both lived in the same locality. In 2018, Ahire established Mallesh Networks Solutions Pvt. Ltd., also operating in the telecom sector.

In 2020, Ahire allegedly persuaded Bhagodi to invest in his company by promising lucrative returns. Trusting him, Bhagodi initially invested ₹2 lakh and received positive returns, which encouraged further investments.

Multiple Transactions Over Two Years

By 2021, Ahire claimed his company needed more funds for expansion. Between 2021 and December 31, 2022, Bhagodi transferred money online to Ahire’s company account 97 times, totaling ₹75 lakh. However, from early 2023, Ahire allegedly began avoiding Bhagodi and ceased communication.

Agreement Signed, But Returns Never Paid

Sensing fraud, Bhagodi obtained a written investment agreement from Ahire on February 27, 2023, confirming the ₹75 lakh investment. Ahire acknowledged receiving the funds but soon switched off his phone and vacated his residence, making it impossible for Bhagodi to trace him.

Bhagodi claims he was also promised a ₹37.5 lakh profit, bringing his total loss to ₹1.12 crore. He later discovered that Ahire had allegedly duped several other investors in a similar fashion.

FIR Registered; Investigation Underway

Based on Bhagodi’s complaint, the RCF Police registered a case against Kunal Ahire under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police officials confirmed that further investigation is in progress.