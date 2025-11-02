Powai Hostage Case: Statement Recorded Of Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Cell Officer Who Shot Kidnapper Rohit Arya |

Mumbai: A shocking hostage situation in Powai ended with a police shoot-out that left the captor dead and raised significant questions for the investigating team. The incident on Thursday saw 17 children and two adults held at a studio in Mahavir Classic building in Powai. The captor, 50-year-old Rohit Arya, claimed he was protesting unpaid dues and threatened to set the premises ablaze.

According to reports, Waghmare was questioned in detail about his role in the operation and his decision-making at the moment of crisis. It was stated that he entered the studio from a duct line alongside other officers, and only fired when Arya aggressively moved towards the police team while children were present. In his recorded account, Waghmare reportedly emphasised that he attempted negotiation first, but intervened when he believed a real threat to the children existed.

Sources say Waghmare told investigators that he kept communication with Arya going, giving him “time and space” to surrender. Meanwhile, other tactical units moved in. In the statement he described how Arya reached for his weapon despite warnings, prompting the “split-second” decision to shoot, in order to save the hostages.

This phase of recording the statement is part of a broader investigation into how the police entered the building, the chain of command during the operation, and whether all non-lethal options were exhausted. Senior officers say the review will cover Waghmare’s action as well as the entire rescue team’s coordination.

The official said, “In his complaint, he (Waghmare) has told police Arya pointed his gun at him and there were children around. Considering the situation presented a real threat, he opened fire,” according to report by Loksatta.

The investigation into the incident involves forensic analysis, ballistic evidence, and hostages' accounts, with findings to be reviewed by a departmental board. During the operation, a tactical team accessed the studio via a bathroom duct, leading to a confrontation where Arya aggressively approached officers and was shot by ASI Amol Waghmare, who was adhering to protocols.

Arya died at 5:15 pm, and officials stated the use of lethal force became necessary due to the immediate threat he posed to the hostages. The probe, including Waghmare's statement, will scrutinize adherence to procedures, decision-making, and whether non-lethal options were explored, alongside the overall effectiveness of police leadership during critical moments.

