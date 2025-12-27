Bombay HC Refuses To Reopen Rape Case Probe Against JSW Chief Sajjan Jindal

Bombay High Court declined to reopen the investigation against JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal after accepting the police closure report in the case | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 27: The Bombay High Court has refused to reopen the investigation into a rape and criminal intimidation case against JSW Group chairman and managing director Sajjan Jindal, holding that judicial interference was extremely limited once the complainant herself expressed her inability to pursue the case and raised no objection to the police closure report.

Petition Challenging Closure Report Dismissed

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad dismissed the criminal petition filed by a 32-year-old woman challenging an April 24, 2024 order of the Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra, which had accepted a B-summary (closure) report submitted by the police.

FIR Registered In 2023 At BKC Police Station

The FIR, registered in 2023 at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station, had invoked Sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Jindal, who consistently denied the allegations as “false and baseless”.

Police Cited Delay, Lack Of Cooperation By Complainant

In its closure report, the police pointed to a considerable delay in filing the complaint and noted that the woman failed to appear before the court to record her statement. The investigating officer also relied on hotel and travel records to state that Jindal was not present at any location cited in the FIR on the relevant dates.

Woman Sought CBI Or SIT Probe

Before the HC, the woman sought to set aside the magistrate’s order, reopen the investigation and transfer the probe to the CBI or a court-monitored SIT.

Court Notes Complainant’s Own Stand

Rejecting these contentions, the court noted that the petitioner was a highly educated medical professional and described her as a “multi-talented young woman” who had made a conscious and informed choice in her interactions with the accused.

The court concluded that it was for the police alone to form an opinion on whether a case was made out.

