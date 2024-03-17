Sajjan Jindal Rape Case: Mumbai Police File Closure Report Against JSW Chief

JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal | X

The Mumbai police has filed closer report and Bandra Metropolitan Court accepted it on Saturday against steel baron Sajjan Jindal rape case. The BKC police report did not find any evidence against Jindal and during probe found that complainant was trying to frame him in false case.

"The closure report was filed in the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Saturday," confirmed a senior police official.

Details of police closure report

The police closure report states that complainant also did not appear to record her statement despite the police repeatedly asking her and "wasted" the court's time. The Mumbai Police investigation concluded that there "was no wrongdoing with the woman" after they collected the testimony of witnesses who were present at the place where she alleged the incident took place and from evidence obtained during their investigation.

The police report further alleged that the complainant tried to frame Sajjan Jindal for a "false crime", the police requested the magistrate court to grant a summary judgement of the case. A summary judgement is a ruling made by a court without a trial when there is no genuine dispute about the essential facts of the case, allowing for a swift resolution based on the legal merits.