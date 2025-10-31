Who Is Amol Waghmare? Mumbai Cop Who Shot Dead Kidnapper Rohit Arya In Powai, Works With Anti-Terrorism Cell |

Mumbai: When chaos gripped Mumbai’s Powai on Thursday afternoon and 17 children, along with two adults, were being held hostage by a man inside a film studio, one police officer’s presence of mind turned the tide. His name, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Amol Waghmare, now being hailed as the 'Hero' for pulling the trigger that ended a three-hour standoff and saved 19 lives.

Who Is Amol Waghmare?

Waghmare is part of the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) of the Powai police station. Known among his colleagues as a quiet and composed officer, he is well-trained in firearms and undergoes regular refresher courses that teach when to fire and more importantly, when not to. Senior officers described him as someone who doesn’t seek the spotlight but performs under pressure with absolute clarity.

That calm precision came into play during Thursday’s hostage crisis at RA Studio, located in the Mahavir Classic building in Powai. The ordeal began around 1:30 pm, when 50-year-old Rohit Arya, a Pune-based filmmaker, took 17 children and two adults hostage during a web series audition.

He released a video claiming his actions were a protest over unpaid government dues, insisting he was 'not a terrorist' and demanding no ransom. However, he threatened to set the studio ablaze if police acted hastily.

Mumbai Police immediately mobilised QRT and NSG commandos, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Fire Brigade. Negotiators tried for hours to reason with Arya, who reportedly possessed chemicals and an airgun capable of causing serious harm.

Tactical Team Entered Studio, Kidnapper Shot In Split-Second

Finally, a tactical team climbed to the first-floor studio through a bathroom duct using a Fire Brigade ladder. As officers entered, Arya rushed toward them, armed and agitated. It was in that split second that ASI Waghmare fired a single shot, striking Arya in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital but declared dead at 5:15 pm.

Senior police officials later clarified that the shooting was never part of the plan, but it became a necessary last resort when Arya’s aggression put the hostages’ lives in immediate danger, as reported by Mid-day. By 4:15 pm, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Satyanarayan confirmed that all 17 children and two adults were rescued safely.

