 Video: Fans Find New Ways To Reach Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra Residence Mannat On His Birthday After Mumbai Police Block Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Fans Find New Ways To Reach Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra Residence Mannat On His Birthday After Mumbai Police Block Road

Video: Fans Find New Ways To Reach Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra Residence Mannat On His Birthday After Mumbai Police Block Road

In a video shared by a celebrity pap Viral Bhayani, fans can be seen walking on the rocks along the Bandstand seafront. They are seen balancing over slippery stones just to reach near Mannat. The viral clip has left the internet amazed, with many praising the fans' dedication while others called it "crazy but classic SRK fandom"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image

It's that time of the year again when the area around Bandra's Bandstand turns into a sea of fans - all waiting to catch a glimpse of superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday (November 2). As the superstar turned a year older on Sunday, thousands gathered outside his residence, Mannat, to celebrate the occasion.

However, this year, Mumbai Police reportedly restricted entry on the road directly outside Mannat for crowd control and safety reasons. But SRK fans, known for their unmatched devotion and creativity, have found a new way to get closer to their idol.

Read Also
Shashi Tharoor Finds Shah Rukh Khan Turning 60 Deeply Suspicious: 'Hairstyle Has Becomes More...
article-image

In a video shared by a celebrity pap Viral Bhayani, fans can be seen walking on the rocks along the Bandstand seafront. They are seen balancing over slippery stones just to reach near Mannat.

The viral clip has left the internet amazed, with many praising the fans' dedication while others called it "crazy but classic SRK fandom." Every year, Shah Rukh greets his fans from Mannat's balcony, waving and blowing kisses, on his birthday.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Police Busts Major Illegal Arms Network, Arrests Key Supplier Linked To Sunny Sai, Salam Tyagi And Saddam Gauri Gangs
Delhi Police Busts Major Illegal Arms Network, Arrests Key Supplier Linked To Sunny Sai, Salam Tyagi And Saddam Gauri Gangs
'Zero Tolerance For Violence': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful, Transparent Voting After Mokama Incident - VIDEO
'Zero Tolerance For Violence': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful, Transparent Voting After Mokama Incident - VIDEO
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: The Match Gets Underway At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: The Match Gets Underway At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
'Cameraman Jinxed It': Netizens Hilariously React As Sara Tendulkar Was Spotted In Stands Before Shubman Gill's Dismissal During IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Match; Video
'Cameraman Jinxed It': Netizens Hilariously React As Sara Tendulkar Was Spotted In Stands Before Shubman Gill's Dismissal During IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Match; Video

Crowds filled the streets, waving posters and banners that read "We love you SRK" and "Happy Birthday King Khan." Fans passionately chanted his name outside the actor's residence, with many having travelled long distances just for a brief glimpse of their idol waving from Mannat's balcony.

However, it is not known whether the actor will greet the crowd from his balcony as he has shifted to Pali Hill, in Bandra, due to renovation at Mannat.

For Shah Rukh's admirers, November 2 isn't just his birthday, it's a festival.

Meanwhile, the makers of SRK's upcoming film King unveiled the first look on his birthday. The video showcases Shah Rukh performing high-octane action sequences and ruthlessly taking down his enemies.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also features an ensemble cast including his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat and Anil Kapoor, among others.

The film is set to release in theatres on 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Fans Find New Ways To Reach Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra Residence Mannat On His Birthday After...

Video: Fans Find New Ways To Reach Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra Residence Mannat On His Birthday After...

'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns...

'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns...

Kartik Aaryan Eats THESE Plant-Based Protein Options Instead Of Meat In His Strict Vegetarian Diet

Kartik Aaryan Eats THESE Plant-Based Protein Options Instead Of Meat In His Strict Vegetarian Diet

Operation Safed Sagar First Look Out: Jimmy Shergill And Siddharth Star In This Upcoming Series;...

Operation Safed Sagar First Look Out: Jimmy Shergill And Siddharth Star In This Upcoming Series;...

Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60, Pooja Dadlani, 42: Did You Know SRK & His Manager Share...

Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60, Pooja Dadlani, 42: Did You Know SRK & His Manager Share...