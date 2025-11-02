Video: Fans Find New Ways To Reach Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra Residence Mannat On His Birthday After Mumbai Police Block Road

It's that time of the year again when the area around Bandra's Bandstand turns into a sea of fans - all waiting to catch a glimpse of superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday (November 2). As the superstar turned a year older on Sunday, thousands gathered outside his residence, Mannat, to celebrate the occasion.

However, this year, Mumbai Police reportedly restricted entry on the road directly outside Mannat for crowd control and safety reasons. But SRK fans, known for their unmatched devotion and creativity, have found a new way to get closer to their idol.

In a video shared by a celebrity pap Viral Bhayani, fans can be seen walking on the rocks along the Bandstand seafront. They are seen balancing over slippery stones just to reach near Mannat.

The viral clip has left the internet amazed, with many praising the fans' dedication while others called it "crazy but classic SRK fandom." Every year, Shah Rukh greets his fans from Mannat's balcony, waving and blowing kisses, on his birthday.

Crowds filled the streets, waving posters and banners that read "We love you SRK" and "Happy Birthday King Khan." Fans passionately chanted his name outside the actor's residence, with many having travelled long distances just for a brief glimpse of their idol waving from Mannat's balcony.

However, it is not known whether the actor will greet the crowd from his balcony as he has shifted to Pali Hill, in Bandra, due to renovation at Mannat.

For Shah Rukh's admirers, November 2 isn't just his birthday, it's a festival.

Meanwhile, the makers of SRK's upcoming film King unveiled the first look on his birthday. The video showcases Shah Rukh performing high-octane action sequences and ruthlessly taking down his enemies.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also features an ensemble cast including his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat and Anil Kapoor, among others.

The film is set to release in theatres on 2026.