BMC Designates 4 New Pigeon-Feeding Spots Across Mumbai; Existing Kabutarkhanas To Stay Closed Until HC Order

Mumbai: The BMC will be allowing four new pigeon-feeding spots in Mumbai at Worli Reservoir, Lokhandwala Back Road (Andheri West), Airoli–Mulund East, and Gorai Maidan (Borivali West), located away from dense residential areas to reduce health risks.

The civic body clarified that existing kabutarkhanas will remain closed, with feeding restricted to the newly designated sites until the expert committee submits its report and the Bombay High Court (HC) issues its orders.

Move Follows Ban And Jain Community’s Request

The move comes nearly three months after the citywide ban on pigeon feeding in public spaces. It follows a recent meeting between a delegation representing the Jain community and BMC Commissioner and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani.

During which the delegation requested the civic body to designate specific sites for feeding pigeons, a religious practice deeply rooted in Jain traditions.

The BMC clarified on Friday that at all four designated sites, pigeons will be fed strictly between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and feeding outside these hours will not be permitted. Only volunteer organisations that come forward will be authorised to manage these pigeon-feeding zones.

Strict Guidelines And Monitoring For Cleanliness

"The organisations will be responsible for ensuring that feeding does not obstruct vehicles or pedestrians, maintaining complete cleanliness at the site, and promptly addressing any citizen complaints. A formal undertaking will be obtained from the organisations to this effect. Assistant Commissioners of the respective civic wards will act as nodal officers for coordination. Additionally, health and hygiene awareness boards will be installed around the pigeon-feeding zones," a senior civic official said.

