 BMC Designates 4 New Pigeon-Feeding Spots Across Mumbai; Existing Kabutarkhanas To Stay Closed Until HC Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Designates 4 New Pigeon-Feeding Spots Across Mumbai; Existing Kabutarkhanas To Stay Closed Until HC Order

BMC Designates 4 New Pigeon-Feeding Spots Across Mumbai; Existing Kabutarkhanas To Stay Closed Until HC Order

The BMC will be allowing four new pigeon-feeding spots in Mumbai at Worli Reservoir, Lokhandwala Back Road (Andheri West), Airoli–Mulund East, and Gorai Maidan (Borivali West), located away from dense residential areas to reduce health risks.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
BMC identifies four new pigeon-feeding sites across Mumbai to regulate the practice and ensure hygiene | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The BMC will be allowing four new pigeon-feeding spots in Mumbai at Worli Reservoir, Lokhandwala Back Road (Andheri West), Airoli–Mulund East, and Gorai Maidan (Borivali West), located away from dense residential areas to reduce health risks.

The civic body clarified that existing kabutarkhanas will remain closed, with feeding restricted to the newly designated sites until the expert committee submits its report and the Bombay High Court (HC) issues its orders.

Move Follows Ban And Jain Community’s Request

The move comes nearly three months after the citywide ban on pigeon feeding in public spaces. It follows a recent meeting between a delegation representing the Jain community and BMC Commissioner and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray Yojana
Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray Yojana
Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas
VIDEO: 'Two Karma Yogis, Modi And Yogi, Have Transformed Image Of Kashi,' Says Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
VIDEO: 'Two Karma Yogis, Modi And Yogi, Have Transformed Image Of Kashi,' Says Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

During which the delegation requested the civic body to designate specific sites for feeding pigeons, a religious practice deeply rooted in Jain traditions.

The BMC clarified on Friday that at all four designated sites, pigeons will be fed strictly between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and feeding outside these hours will not be permitted. Only volunteer organisations that come forward will be authorised to manage these pigeon-feeding zones.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Considers SGNP, Aarey, Wadala Mangroves & Gorai As Alternate Sites For Pigeon Feeding...
article-image

Strict Guidelines And Monitoring For Cleanliness

"The organisations will be responsible for ensuring that feeding does not obstruct vehicles or pedestrians, maintaining complete cleanliness at the site, and promptly addressing any citizen complaints. A formal undertaking will be obtained from the organisations to this effect. Assistant Commissioners of the respective civic wards will act as nodal officers for coordination. Additionally, health and hygiene awareness boards will be installed around the pigeon-feeding zones," a senior civic official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray...

Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray...

Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji...

Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji...

Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr...

Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr...

Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Govandi;...

Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Govandi;...

Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Accused In Antilia Bomb Scare And Mansukh Hiran Murder...

Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Accused In Antilia Bomb Scare And Mansukh Hiran Murder...