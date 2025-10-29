Mumbai: BMC Considers SGNP, Aarey, Wadala Mangroves & Gorai As Alternate Sites For Pigeon Feeding After Citywide Ban

A representative picture of man feeding pigeons | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Nearly three months after banning pigeon feeding in public spaces across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now evaluating four new locations for the activity, near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Aarey Milk Colony, a mangrove patch in Wadala and Gorai. The proposed areas have been selected for being away from dense residential zones, aiming to minimize health risks.

The move follows a meeting between a delegation representing the Jain community and BMC Commissioner and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani. The delegation requested the civic body to designate specific sites for feeding pigeons, a religious practice deeply rooted in Jain traditions.

BMC Chief Confirms Selection Of 4 Spots

“As of now, we are considering four spots where pigeon feeding will be allowed,” Gagrani confirmed, as quoted by the Indian Express. “These sites have been chosen as they do not have residential buildings nearby, ensuring that public health is not endangered,” he added. For now, all existing public feeding spots in Mumbai will remain closed in accordance with the Bombay High Court’s directives, he further stated.

The BMC had earlier implemented the High Court’s July 30 order, which called for strict action against “illegal” and “defiant” pigeon feeding at public places like Dadar West, citing serious health hazards such as fungal infections and respiratory diseases. Following the order, the civic body covered Kabutarkhanas (traditional pigeon feeding zones) across the city.

Greens Oppose BMC Move Of Feeding Spots In Eco-sensitive Region

However, environmentalists have opposed the idea of allowing pigeon feeding in eco-sensitive regions like SGNP and Aarey. “Pigeons are aggressive nesters and can drive away native species like sparrows and mynahs,” said Stalin D, environmentalist and director of Vanashakti. “Permitting feeding in forest zones such as Aarey or SGNP could severely disrupt the ecological balance,” he further said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, unrest continues among the Jain community. Jain monk Nilesh Chandra Vijay from Colaba’s Jain temple announced an indefinite hunger strike starting November 3 at Azad Maidan, protesting the citywide ban. He clarified that the delegation that met the commissioner did not represent his sanghatan.

Feeding pigeons is a centuries-old practice in Mumbai, with Kabutarkhanas, like the one in Dadar, built in 1933, serving as cultural and religious landmarks. While the debate continues, the BMC’s decision on final designated feeding zones is expected soon.

