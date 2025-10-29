BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28

BMC Elections 2025 | File Photo

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has announced that the draw of lots to determine the reservation of seats for the upcoming BMC elections will be held on November 11, while the final ward reservation list will be published in a government gazette on November 28. The draw will decide which wards are reserved for women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, and which remain open, deciding fate of hundreds of aspirants for the most-awaited BMC elections, which expected to be held mid-January.

The entire process is being fast-tracked in compliance with the Supreme Court's directive to hold all local body elections in the state by January 31, 2026.

As per the schedule notified by the SEC on Wednesday, in between October 20 to November 3, the BMC will submit the proposal to the SEC for approval to determine the number of reserved seats, and publish the public notice on reservation draw on November 6. On November 11, the lottery for ward reservations will be held and results will be submitted to the SEC on the same day.

Reservation List To Be Published On November 14

The draft of ward reservations list will be published on November 14 and citizens can submit their suggestions/objections till November 20. The public suggestions/objections will be heard on November 21 and decision will be taken by BMC Commissioner. The final list of ward reservations will be published in government gazette on November 28.

Although the final reservation is not finalized, the political parties have geared up on their election campaign for the BMC polls, which will be held almost nine years. The last BMC elections were held in February 2017, and the corporators term ended on 2022. Since then the BMC is running under administrative rule.