 Mumbai BJP To Launch 'Aavaj Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapcha' To Gather Citizens' Feedback To Shape Future Policies
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BJP To Launch 'Aavaj Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapcha' To Gather Citizens' Feedback To Shape Future Policies

Mumbai BJP To Launch 'Aavaj Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapcha' To Gather Citizens' Feedback To Shape Future Policies

The Mumbai BJP will launch a three-day door-to-door campaign, ‘Aavaj Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapcha’, to gather citizens’ suggestions for future policies. Led by MLA Ameet Satam, the initiative will engage Mumbaikars across the city, including workers, students, and community groups, aiming to shape Mumbai’s development through public participation.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
MLA Ameet Satam | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The Mumbai BJP is launching a large-scale three-day door-to-door campaign titled 'Aavaj Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapcha' through an online platform aimed at collecting suggestions and expectations from Mumbaikars. The campaign will be conducted across the city on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (October 31, November 1, and November 2), announced Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam. 

MLA Ameet Satam further stated that the objective of this initiative is to frame upcoming policies and programs based on citizens’ feedback for Mumbai. "BJP workers will reach out to people door-to-door, at railway stations, college campuses, and across various social segments to note their suggestions. Modelled on the ‘Ghar Chalo Abhiyan’, the initiative will include direct interactions with prominent citizens, students, and common Mumbaikars," added MLA Ameet Satam. 

Read Also
After Amit Shah’s 'No Crutches' Remark, Ajit Pawar Gives NCP Units Freedom To Decide Local...
article-image

As part of the program, Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam will visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, and will be present at Marine Drive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. On Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m., Satam will meet renowned actor Padma Shri Ashok Saraf to discuss the initiative.

This three-day campaign by the Mumbai BJP aims to increase citizen participation and present a renewed vision for Mumbai’s development.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: 15 Villages Oppose Talegaon–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line; Locals Demand Halt, Threaten Drastic Measures Over Land Acquisition
Pune: 15 Villages Oppose Talegaon–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line; Locals Demand Halt, Threaten Drastic Measures Over Land Acquisition
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Chhath Puja To Be Included In UNESCO's World Heritage List? PM Modi's BIG Announcement During Poll Rally; VIDEO
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Chhath Puja To Be Included In UNESCO's World Heritage List? PM Modi's BIG Announcement During Poll Rally; VIDEO
US President Donald Trump & China's Xi Jinping Agree On One-Year Rare Earth Supply Deal Amid Easing Trade Tensions
US President Donald Trump & China's Xi Jinping Agree On One-Year Rare Earth Supply Deal Amid Easing Trade Tensions
Mumbai: Upset Over Their Relationship, Woman's Brother Stabs KEM Doctor
Mumbai: Upset Over Their Relationship, Woman's Brother Stabs KEM Doctor

Under the 'Aavaj Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapcha' initiative, the Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam had already interacted with various groups such as Coolies, safai workers, dabbawalas, and members of the tribal community and others to understand their suggestions and opinions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Upset Over Their Relationship, Woman's Brother Stabs KEM Doctor

Mumbai: Upset Over Their Relationship, Woman's Brother Stabs KEM Doctor

Thane News: TMC Launches Crackdown To Recover ₹250 Crore In Water Dues; Defaulters Face...

Thane News: TMC Launches Crackdown To Recover ₹250 Crore In Water Dues; Defaulters Face...

Raj Thackeray To Expose 'Voter List Scam' In Mumbai Today, Days After Aaditya Flags Discrepancies

Raj Thackeray To Expose 'Voter List Scam' In Mumbai Today, Days After Aaditya Flags Discrepancies

Maharashtra Politics: PJP Leader Bacchu Kadu To Meet CM Devendra Fadnavis Today As Farmers’...

Maharashtra Politics: PJP Leader Bacchu Kadu To Meet CM Devendra Fadnavis Today As Farmers’...

Meet Soni, 13-Year-Old Girl Who Plays Harmonium In Mumbai Local Trains To Support Her Family - Video

Meet Soni, 13-Year-Old Girl Who Plays Harmonium In Mumbai Local Trains To Support Her Family - Video