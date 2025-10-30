Mumbai BJP To Launch 'Aavaj Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapcha' To Gather Citizens' Feedback To Shape Future Policies

MLA Ameet Satam | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The Mumbai BJP is launching a large-scale three-day door-to-door campaign titled 'Aavaj Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapcha' through an online platform aimed at collecting suggestions and expectations from Mumbaikars. The campaign will be conducted across the city on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (October 31, November 1, and November 2), announced Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam.

MLA Ameet Satam further stated that the objective of this initiative is to frame upcoming policies and programs based on citizens’ feedback for Mumbai. "BJP workers will reach out to people door-to-door, at railway stations, college campuses, and across various social segments to note their suggestions. Modelled on the ‘Ghar Chalo Abhiyan’, the initiative will include direct interactions with prominent citizens, students, and common Mumbaikars," added MLA Ameet Satam.

As part of the program, Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam will visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, and will be present at Marine Drive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. On Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m., Satam will meet renowned actor Padma Shri Ashok Saraf to discuss the initiative.

This three-day campaign by the Mumbai BJP aims to increase citizen participation and present a renewed vision for Mumbai’s development.

Under the 'Aavaj Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapcha' initiative, the Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam had already interacted with various groups such as Coolies, safai workers, dabbawalas, and members of the tribal community and others to understand their suggestions and opinions.