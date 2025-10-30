FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Got Call From Mumbai Cop Seeking Money For Daughter’s Wedding; Ex-DGP Sivanandhan Breaks Silence

Dawood Ibrahim Got Call From Mumbai Cop Seeking Money For Daughter’s Wedding |

Mumbai: In an intense conversation with Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and ex-DGP of Maharashtra D. Sivanandhan, Free Press Journal Journalist Balakrishnan spoke about the nexus between some policemen and the underworld.

In a startling revelation, the FPJ journalist revealed that during his visit to Dubai some years back, he went to Dawood Ibrahim’s patatial house called the 'White house', where the underworld don had received a phone call from Assistant Mumbai Commissioner allegedly seeking money for the gangster's daughter's wedding.

In an exclusive conversation, FPJ's Balakrishnan said, "While I was talking to him, his PA came and told him that there is a call for you."

The journalist said that Dawood winked and told him to keep quiet. While listening to their conversation on speaker, FPJ journalist heard, "Sir apka beti ka shadi toh apka yaad aya meko."

Dawood responded by asking, "Kitna Chahye?"

On this, the Assistant Police Commissioner replied saying, "Jo apko lage, Apka beti ka shaadi hai." Dawood then reportedly sent him Rs 10 lakh.

ex-DGP Defends Police

Speaking on the issue, Sivanandhan explained that not every officer in Maharashtra’s 2.5 lakh with 50000 in Mumbai is corrupt, but since they are recruited from society, some do fall into its darker influences."We recruit them from the society, and the society comes along with all black, yellow, green colours."

The conversation came in context about the nexus between some policemen and the underworld.

When ex-DGP of Maharashtra D. Sivanandhan was asked about the nexus between some policemen and the underworld, so much so that people used to talk about gang war within the police. On this, the ex-top cop defended, saying, "Tell me, from where do the policemen come? They come from the same society where the criminals are also coming."

Further explaining, he also revealed, "In many of the cases where some shootout took place and when we went to raid the criminal's house, we use to see a police uniform hanging. When we ask, the policeman's sister was married to the gangster."

"It's a society where they live very, very closely," the top cop confirmed. In another revelation, without sharing the identity, he also added, "There are also policemen working in gangs now."

He added that, "So when policemen are accused of participating on behalf of some gang or other, I would wouldn't deny that. I would agree. He added that the irresistable amount of money given to the gangster is unbelievable. Policemen are succumbing to that."

Ex-DGP raises questions on the Government

The cop further raised questions on the government and said, "What was the guarantee or what was the support given by the government for policemen to insulate themselves from such kind of irresistable offers." "When the policemen is prosecuted, not even a lawyer is given to them," the ex-DGP said.

