Rohit Arya Dies: Accused Who Held 17 Children Hostage In Powai Succumbs To Bullet Injuries After Encounter With Mumbai Police

Mumbai: October 30: A man who held 17 children hostage in Powai, Mumbai, has died in hospital of a bullet injury sustained during an exchange of gunfire with police. Authorities said officers mounted a rapid response after a video circulated in which the suspect identified himself as Rohit Arya and announced his plan.

Children rescued from RA Studios

Police confirmed that all 17 children were rescued from RA Studios, located on the ground floor of a building in the Powai neighbourhood. The children had been at the premises for a film audition when they were taken hostage, according to officers at the scene. No casualties among the children have been reported.

Suspect’s video message and stated motives

In the video, the man said he had chosen hostage taking instead of suicide to force conversations with unspecified people. "I am Rohit Arya. Instead of dying by suicide, I have made a plan and am holding some children hostage here," he said, describing his demands as "simple demands, moral demands, ethical demands, and a few questions." He warned that "the slightest wrong move from you will trigger me" and threatened to set the place on fire, while insisting he was not seeking money and was "not a terrorist".

Mumbai: A forensic team reached the spot to investigate the Powai neighborhood kidnapping case. Officials will examine the crime scene and collect evidence as part of the ongoing probe pic.twitter.com/CbLtwz2n6A — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2025

Evidence recovered at the scene

Police said they recovered what appears to be an air gun and some chemicals from the location. Investigators are examining the items to determine the precise nature of the threat and whether any additional devices or materials were involved. Forensic teams were seen processing the studio after the children were secured.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy police deployment was seen at Baba area after a person reportedly kidnapped several children. Police swiftly rescued all the children, and a bus arrived at the spot to safely transport them from the location. Senior officers also reached the site to… pic.twitter.com/y6Xm37Lu6Y — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2025

Investigation and next steps

Local police are continuing their enquiry into the incident, including how the suspect gained access to the studio and the sequence of events that followed the video’s circulation. Authorities have appealed for witnesses and any further footage to assist the investigation. Statements from parents and detailed medical checks for the rescued children are under way to ensure their well being.