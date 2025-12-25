'Fortunate To Get A Chance To Develop Navi Mumbai Airport': Gautam Adani Calls NMIA Launch A ‘Proud Moment For Mumbaikars’ As Operations Begin |

Mumbai: As the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) officially commenced commercial operations on Thursday, December 25, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressed pride over the completion and launch of the long-awaited aviation project, calling it a landmark moment for Mumbai and its residents.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani arrives at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA)



Navi Mumbai International Airport is all set to begin operations today.

Gautam Adani arrived at the newly operational airport earlier in the morning to mark the start of passenger services. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “This is a very proud moment for Mumbaikars. We are really fortunate that we got a chance to develop Navi Mumbai Airport. We tried to make it a world-class airport.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani welcomed passengers as Navi Mumbai International Airport commenced its airside operations today with the arrival of its first commercial flight.



The aircraft was accorded a ceremonial water cannon salute on arrival.

Highlighting the pressing need for additional aviation infrastructure, Adani added, “Mumbai was struggling since the last 10 years for having more facilities at the airport. The present Mumbai airport was actually fully jammed. This one will basically ease out the traffic movement there.”

First Commercial Flight Landing At NMIA

The launch of operations was marked by a historic first arrival, an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru, which touched down at NMIA at 8 am. The aircraft was welcomed with a ceremonial water cannon salute on the runway, symbolising the formal beginning of commercial passenger operations at the new airport and marking a major milestone for Maharashtra’s aviation sector.

The first commercial flight landed at Navi Mumbai International Airport.



An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru landed in Navi Mumbai, marking the first landing at the airport.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) captured the moment the IndiGo aircraft approached and landed at NMIA. NMIA was inaugurated earlier on October 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bringing to fruition a project that had faced multiple delays and challenges over nearly three decades since it was first conceived.

First commercial aircraft landing at NMIA Navi Mumbai International Airport

The Navi Mumbai International Airport has been developed under a public-private partnership between the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. While CIDCO holds a 26 per cent stake in the project, Adani Airport Holdings owns the remaining 74 per cent. The airport is expected to majorly reduce congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which has been operating near full capacity for several years.

Grand Drone Show At NMIA

To celebrate the operational launch, a grand drone show featuring 1,515 drones was organised on the eve of the airport’s opening. The synchronised display illuminated the night sky with striking aerial formations, including 3D lotus blooms, the airport logo, green airport visuals, a plane flying over Mumbai and “Rise of India” imagery, reflecting the scale, ambition and sustainability-focused vision of NMIA.

On the first day of operations, NMIA is handling 15 arrivals and 15 departures. While the airport has the technical capability to manage up to 10 air traffic movements per hour, services will be gradually scaled up in the coming months. With its modern infrastructure and future-ready design, NMIA is poised to become a key gateway for India’s financial capital and a major boost to regional connectivity.