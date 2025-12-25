From Marol To Cuffe Parade, New AC Bus Services Connect Navi Mumbai Airport With Key Areas; Complete Details

From Marol To WTC, New AC Bus Services Connect Navi Mumbai Airport With Key Areas, To Boost Public Transport Access | Representational Image

As Navi Mumbai International Airport begins commercial operations, NMMT and BEST operated Chalo Bus services have begun -listing multiple air conditioned routes to support airport connectivity from key railway stations and depots across Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

BIG DAY FOR NAVI MUMBAI

As NMIA opens, BEST (via Chalo Bus) & NMMT gear up with bus services catering to the new airport. NMMT has a significant role connecting NMIA to Kharkopar, Targhar, Nerul & Khandeshwar Stations while Chalo Bus will connect to Andheri, BKC & WTC pic.twitter.com/VmNacED0r5 — Gandharva (@gp30543) December 24, 2025

NMMT Introduces A Series Airport Routes

According to route details available, NMMT has lined up a dedicated set of AC services under the A series to connect the NMIAL CTC Bus Station with major suburban railway hubs. These include direct two way services between NMIAL CTC Bus Station and Kharkopar Railway Station under the A one AC route.

Connectivity Strengthened from Turbhe, Targhar and Belapur

The A2 AC route strengthens links between Turbhe Depot, Targhar Railway Station and NMIAL CTC Bus Station, allowing passengers from residential and commercial pockets of Turbhe and Taloja to access the airport area smoothly. Similarly, the A3 AC service connects Belapur Railway Station with NMIAL CTC Bus Station, with extensions to Asudgaon Depot, offering additional last mile connectivity for commuters from CBD Belapur and surrounding nodes.

First commercial aircraft landing at #NMIA Navi Mumbai International Airport pic.twitter.com/4ZtetFRxY5 — Sanjog S. Pandere (@IamSanjog) December 25, 2025

Nerul and Khandeshwar Covered Under New Network

Nerul East is also covered through the A4 AC service, which operates between Nerul Railway Station East and NMIAL CTC Bus Station, ensuring access for harbour line commuters. For airport staff and passengers travelling from Khandeshwar, the A5 AC route links Navi Mumbai Airport staff parking with Khandeshwar Railway Station, reinforcing the rail to road integration around the airport zone.

Chalo Bus Links Mumbai Business Districts to NMIA

On the Mumbai side, BEST operated Chalo Bus premium AC services have been listed for long distance connectivity. Route S560 connects Marol Depot with Navi Mumbai International Airport via the Nerul Seawoods corridor, catering to travellers from Andheri East and nearby business districts. Route S561 provides a direct link between the World Trade Centre and Navi Mumbai Airport via Atal Setu, offering a crucial connection from South Mumbai’s commercial hub.

Push for Public Transport to the New Airport

These routes are a key step in encouraging public transport use for airport travel, while reducing pressure on private vehicles and taxis as NMIA prepares for its first phase of operations.