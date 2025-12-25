Navi Mumbai Airport Opens To Passengers With Flights Connecting Bengaluru, Goa and Delhi; Complete Schedule Inside |

Navi Mumbai International Airport witnessed a historic moment today (December 25) as it commenced commercial operations, welcoming its first set of scheduled passenger flights. The opening day marks a major milestone for Maharashtra’s aviation infrastructure, easing pressure on Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and bringing long awaited connectivity closer to Navi Mumbai residents.

First Day Arrivals See Strong Metro and Regional Links

The day began early with a steady flow of arrivals from key metros and regional hubs. The first flight landed at 8am with IndiGo’s service from Bengaluru. This was followed closely by Air India Express and Akasa Air arrivals from Bengaluru and Delhi respectively.

Flights from Lucknow, Delhi, Cochin, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad continued through the morning and afternoon, highlighting the airport’s role as a new domestic hub. Regional carrier Star Air added to the mix with services from Ahmedabad and Goa Mopa, while evening arrivals from Nagpur, Mangaluru and Goa rounded off the day’s schedule.

Arrivals on day one included flights from Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow, Cochin, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Goa Mopa, Nagpur and Mangaluru, operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and Star Air.

Departures Connect NMIA to Key Indian Cities

Departures from Navi Mumbai International Airport began shortly after arrivals commenced. Early morning flights headed to Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru, setting the tone for a busy operational day.

As the day progresses, departures connect passengers to Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Nagpur, Goa Mopa, Cochin and Lucknow. Star Air operated select regional services with onward connections, while IndiGo dominated the schedule with multiple frequencies across major metros and tier-two cities.

By evening, flights will depart to Bengaluru and Lucknow.

With more routes expected to be added in the coming weeks, Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to play a crucial role in the region’s aviation growth story.