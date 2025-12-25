'A Dream Take-Off': Passengers Share Joy & Relief As Navi Mumbai International Airport Opens To Flyers |

Navi Mumbai: The launch of operations of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday was not just an aviation milestone for Mumbai, but an emotional moment for passengers who became part of history on the airport’s very first day of commercial operations. As Mumbai joined global cities like London, New York and Dubai with a multi-airport system, the excitement on the ground was best captured through the voices of those travelling.

“I feel very proud and excited to be on this flight,” said a family travelling to Delhi on Akasa Air’s 8.50 am service, one of the first departures from NMIA. “Being among the first passengers makes this journey very special for us,” said a passenger.

Adding to the memorable scenes at the terminal was an elderly couple who revealed they were flying for the first time in their lives. “We never thought we would see this day,” one of them said, smiling as they waited to board. “Everything looks so big and organised. We are very happy. It's like a dream take-off,” said the couple.

NMIA A Relief For Navi Mumbai Residents

For residents of Navi Mumbai, the new airport has already brought a sense of relief. “Earlier, travelling to CSMIA was extremely hectic,” said Sunil Bajaj, a Navi Mumbai resident travelling to Bengaluru. “Today, I reached the airport in just 15 to 20 minutes. That itself feels like a big change,” he added.

Bajaj also praised the surrounding infrastructure. “The roads connecting to NMIA are of international standards,” he said. “And once water transport starts, travelling will become even better. This airport is going to change daily life for people like us,” he added.

The first departure is scheduled at 8.40 am, operated by IndiGo, heading to Hyderabad. Throughout the terminal, travellers were seen taking photos, recording videos and soaking in the moment.

On day one, NMIA is handling 15 arrivals and 15 departures, with airlines such as IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and Star Air connecting the airport to nine Indian cities. IndiGo alone accounts for a majority of the operations.

