 NMIA's 1st Take Off: 1,515 Drones Light Up Sky As Navi Mumbai International Airport Nears Operations - Video
A 1,515-drone show lit up the sky to mark the operational launch of Navi Mumbai International Airport. The display featured formations like lotus blooms, the airport logo and themes of sustainability and India’s rise. The event was witnessed by specially-abled persons, young athletes and NMIA staff ahead of the airport beginning operations.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Mumbai: A spectacular drone show featuring 1,515 drones was organised to mark the airport's operational launch on the eve of the commencement of operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), according to a press release.

About The Drone Show

The drones moved in seamless coordination, creating striking aerial formations such as 3D Lotus blooms, Lotus Design Interiors, Airport Logo, Green Airport, plane flying over Mumbai, rise of India, among others, all centred around the theme and splendour of the airport.

The press note stated that among the audience, the event saw especially-abled persons, young athletes and NMIA employees witness the occasion unfold live in front of them.

About NMIAL

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle established for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the greenfield international airport project at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

NMIAL is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 percent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking, holds the remaining 26 percent.

AAHL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship incubator of the Adani Group.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) (IATA: NMI; ICAO: VANM), is set to become one of the busiest and most significant aviation hubs in India. Located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, NMIA is strategically positioned to cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India.

Spanning over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres), on completion, NMIA is designed to handle 90 million passenger per annum (MPPA). The airport will feature two parallel runways, state-of-the-art terminal buildings, and advanced cargo facilities, ensuring seamless passenger experience and efficient cargo handling.

NMIA is set to be a greenfield airport with sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure, incorporating renewable energy sources and green building practices. The fluid and futuristic design is influenced by the Lotus, India's national flower.

In the initial phase, NMIA will have the capacity to manage 20 MPPA and 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually. NMIA is committed to setting new benchmarks in operational efficiency, sustainability, and passenger satisfaction. With its modern infrastructure and strategic location, NMIA is poised to become a prominent gateway to India and a significant player in the global aviation industry.

