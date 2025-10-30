Mumbai Crime: Mulund Police Arrest Notorious Gangster ‘Ginni’, Parade Him Publicly To End His Reign Of Fear

Balbir Singh Baldev Singh Lamba alias “Ginni” | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have finally put an end to the terror spread by one of Mulund’s notorious gangsters. The Mulund police have arrested Balbir Singh Baldev Singh Lamba alias “Ginni”, a history-sheeter with multiple serious cases including attempted murder registered against him.

Despite being externed (tadipar) several times, Ginni had recently resurfaced in the Mulund Colony area, allegedly extorting money and threatening local businessmen.

Police Parade Gangster After Arrest

To send a strong message, police paraded the arrested gangster from his residence to the Mulund police station a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Extortion Threats To Billiards Academy Owner

According to the FIR, Manohar alias Mayur Bhimrao Patil, 35, a resident of Vashi, Navi Mumbai, runs a billiards academy named Patil Brothers Enterprises at Hindustan Chowk in Mulund Colony. In late September, Ginni allegedly approached Patil outside his academy, introducing himself and demanding Rs10,000 every month as “protection money.”

“You don’t know who I am,” Ginni reportedly told Patil. “I have several cases, including one under Section 307 (attempt to murder). I fear no one. If you don’t pay me, it will cost you dearly.” Ginni allegedly flashed a pistol tucked in his waistband and threatened to kill him if he refused to pay. Terrified, Patil kept silent about the incident.

Threatened Employee With Steel Rod And Dog

On October 23, around 11:15 p.m., while players were practicing inside the academy, Ginni allegedly arrived with a steel rod and his pet Rottweiler, “Leo.” He began threatening Ankitkumar Prem Sagar Pathak, 20, an employee at the academy. “Who is the owner here? Call him!” Ginni demanded, even threatening to set his dog on the worker.

When Patil was contacted over the phone, Ginni repeated his extortion demand and threatened to kill him. He also harassed customers by demanding their Aadhaar cards and intimidating them.

Complaint Leads To Swift Police Action

Alarmed, Patil informed the property owner, Dilip Hira Raichandani, 41, about the threats and lodged a complaint at the Mulund police station.

While police were investigating the case, Ginni’s wife called the police alleging that he was assaulting her at home. Acting swiftly, a Mulund police team rushed to his residence, used necessary force, and arrested him. His public parade from home to the police station drew large crowds and was captured on several mobile phones, later going viral online.

Gangster Had Created Fear Among Locals

The Police sources said, Ginni had created fear among local hawkers and businessmen, regularly extorting money and assaulting those who resisted. Locals were too scared to file complaints against him. The police procession, officers said, was intended to restore public confidence and dismantle Ginni’s aura of fear.

Linked To Multiple Criminal Cases

Just last week, Gurujyot Singh Kir, local president of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Yuva Sena, filed a complaint against Ginni for allegedly vandalizing his vehicle and threatening to kill him.

“I have many cases against me; I have been externed four times,” Ginni allegedly boasted during the altercation. The investigation in this case is ongoing, an official said.

Also Watch:

The Police have confirmed that multiple investigations are underway against Balbir Singh alias Ginni, and further legal action will follow.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/