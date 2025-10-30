Mumbai: Tripurari Pournima's Maha Aarti At Banganga Lake In Walkeshwar Gets Police Nod After Local Minister's Intervention

Mumbai: Maha Aarti At Banganga Lake In Walkeshwar Gets Police Nod After Minister Lodha’s Intervention |

On the lines of the famed Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, Mumbai’s historic Banganga Lake in Walkeshwar will once again host a grand Maha Aarti on the occasion of Tripurari Pournima on November 7. The event, which attracts thousands of devotees every year, was initially denied permission by the police due to traffic concerns in South Mumbai.

However, after the intervention of local MLA and Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, the police administration has now approved for the ceremony, ensuring that the age-old tradition continues without interruption.

Police Reconsider After Minister’s Request

The GSB Trust, which organises the Maha Aarti every year, had received a letter of denial on October 3 from the traffic police citing potential congestion issues. The event draws devotees from across Maharashtra, making crowd management a major concern for the authorities.

Following this, Minister Lodha convened a meeting with senior police officials, members of the GSB Trust, and local residents. During the discussion, he urged the administration to “respect the sentiments of the people” while also ensuring smooth traffic arrangements.

After reviewing safety and logistical measures, the police finally gave their go-ahead for the Aarti. Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare, the chief trustees of the Banganga Trust, and other officials worked together to iron out the issues.

Once-a-Year Tradition That Draws Thousands

The Banganga Maha Aarti takes place only once a year and is one of Mumbai’s most spiritually charged events. Thousands of lamps illuminate the ancient lake, creating a mesmerising spectacle reminiscent of Varanasi’s Ganga Aarti. The divine atmosphere, chanting of mantras, and rhythmic sound of bells make it a deeply emotional experience for devotees.

Ancient Origins of Banganga Lake

The Banganga Lake holds immense mythological and historical significance. Believed to date back to the Ramayana period, the lake’s origins are tied to the legend of Lord Rama. It is said that when Rama visited this region, he fashioned a Shivling from sand and worshipped it. Later, to quench his brother Lakshman’s thirst, he shot an arrow (“baan”) into the ground, and a fresh spring of water emerged, giving rise to Banganga.

A Heritage Site and Sacred Landmark

Surrounded by temples like the Venkatesh Balaji Temple, Siddheshwar Shankar Temple, Bajrang Akhara, and Walkeshwar Temple, the Banganga area is a revered spiritual hub. Devotees visit throughout the year to perform Pitru Paksha and Shraddha rituals. The lake and its temples are managed by the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Temple Trust, which ensures its upkeep.

With permission now granted, the Tripurari Pournima Maha Aarti will once again light up South Mumbai’s skyline, uniting faith, heritage, and devotion on the banks of the ancient Banganga Lake.