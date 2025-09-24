 Mumbai News: BMC Removes 10 Metric Tonnes Of Floral Waste From Banganga Tank, Installs Aeration Pumps To Improve Water Quality
The BMC carried out a three-day cleanup drive at Mumbai’s historic Banganga Tank, during which 10 metric tonnes of floral waste were removed. As part of the restoration efforts, six aeration pumps were installed to improve water quality and ensure that aquatic life, including fish, receive adequate oxygen.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
BMC’s cleanup drive at Banganga Tank clears 10 metric tonnes of floral waste after Pitru Paksha rituals | X - @mybmc

Mumbai: The BMC carried out a three-day cleanup drive at Mumbai’s historic Banganga Tank, during which 10 metric tons of floral waste were removed. As part of the restoration efforts, six aeration pumps were installed to improve water quality and ensure that aquatic life, including fish, receive adequate oxygen.

Recurring Pollution After Pitru Paksha

Distressing visuals of dead fish floating in Mumbai’s Banganga Tank went viral on Tuesday — a recurring issue seen every year after the Pitru Paksha rituals. Locals say that large quantities of food offerings made during the rituals severely contaminate the water, leading to mass fish deaths.

The civic authorities issued a clarification on Wednesday saying, “During Pitru Paksha, citizens gather at Banganga Tank for pind daan rituals. We have repeatedly urged people not to dump ritual offerings or floral waste into the tank. To manage the situation, an artificial pond, collection bins, and containers were set up nearby, along with repeated appeals to use these facilities during the ceremonies.”

Floral Waste Collection Figures

On September 21, large crowds gathered at Banganga Tank for rituals. BMC staff on duty urged people not to dump offerings, flowers, or leaves into the tank and promptly cleared waste from the steps, collecting it in designated kalash bins. Despite this, some citizens discarded ritual materials into the tank, leading to pollution and waste accumulation.

BMC’s D Ward and Solid Waste Management Department launched a cleanup drive, collecting a total of 10 metric tons of waste — 6 tons on Sunday (Sept 21), 2 tons on Monday, and 2 tons on Tuesday. Mobile toilets were also arranged throughout the Pitru Paksha period for public convenience.

Steps to Improve Oxygen Levels

"To increase oxygen levels in the tank, water was continuously pumped out and recirculated back into the tank using six pumps over three days. This process improved the dissolved oxygen levels, ensuring that the fish now receive adequate oxygen," said a civic official of BMC's D Ward.

