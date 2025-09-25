Mumbai Crime: Rival Pathology Labs Clash At JJ Hospital, Poor Patients Suffer

JJ Hospital | File

Mumbai: A clash between two private pathology lab agents inside J.J. Hospital in Byculla has raised serious concerns about the presence and practices of unauthorized personnel within the government-run facility. The Dongri police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Incident Details

According to police, the altercation occurred on September 23 after Rukhsar Qureshi (27), a patient at the hospital, submitted a blood sample for testing. Anurag Kumar (23), a lab assistant from Care Plus Pathology Laboratory, alleged that Farman Ali, the owner of Wellness Diagnosis Lab, forcibly took the sample despite the patient having initially contacted Kumar for the test.

The patient later retrieved the sample and returned it to Kumar, which triggered a heated exchange between the two lab representatives.

Assault and Threats

Later that afternoon, Kumar alleged that Ali returned to the Care Plus lab accompanied by several associates. The group reportedly barged in, abused and assaulted Kumar and a colleague, and issued death threats, warning them against collecting samples from J.J. Hospital patients.

Other local lab owners intervened, and the accused fled before police arrived at the scene. A case has been registered at Dongri police station, and further investigations are ongoing.

Concerns Over Private Lab Agents in Hospital

Health activists and doctors have long raised concerns about the unchecked presence of private lab agents around J.J. Hospital, particularly near the medical store area, where they often approach patients’ families carrying diagnostic slips. Some medical professionals suspect a possible nexus between these agents and hospital staff.

These concerns were officially acknowledged in a circular issued on June 18, 2025, by the Dean of J.J. Hospital. The circular instructed all department heads to strictly enforce a "No Prescription Policy"—prohibiting staff from referring patients to external diagnostic centers.

Financial Hardship and In-House Diagnostics

The circular emphasised that J.J. Hospital caters to a large number of poor and underprivileged patients from across Maharashtra and beyond. Despite having adequate in-house diagnostic facilities, many patients are routinely referred to private labs, resulting in unnecessary financial hardship.

The directive aimed to strengthen in-house diagnostic services and ensure timely, affordable care for all patients. Despite the directive, private laboratory agents are present in the hospital campus.

