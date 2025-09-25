HOMETHON Property Expo 2025: Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Real Estate Projects Unveiled At BKC's JIO World Convention Centre

HOMETHON Property Expo 2025 showcases over 500 real estate projects worth ₹1 Lakh Crore at BKC, Mumbai | X - @CA_RameshPrabhu

Mumbai: The home-buying fervor of the festive season has found its perfect stage at HOMETHON Property Expo 2025, hosted by NAREDCO Maharashtra at JIO World Convention Centre, BKC. Over 500 new real estate projects were unveiled, cumulatively worth more than ₹1 Lakh Crore. The three-day mega event starts on September 26.

Festive Fervour Drives Buyer Interest

A large number of prospective buyers are visiting the exhibition drawn by a heady mix of festive fervor, deep discounts, and aggressive financing offers. From entry-level homes to upscale luxury properties, the full spectrum of real estate aspirations is on display — and many are converting footfalls into firm bookings.

Expected Surge in Home Sales

According to industry sources, leading real estate consultancies expect that 1.35 to 1.40 lakh homes could be sold nationwide during the upcoming Diwali / festive quarter alone, building on the momentum of prior years. Inquiries and transactions during festive periods have historically surged by 15–20 percent, and in many major cities even doubled in certain quarters.

Pan-Regional Real Estate Showcase

Over 500 new launches spanning Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur and surrounding regions are adding to the fervour. The festival offers stamp duty waivers, registration perks, and low-interest home loans from leading banks and HFCs.

Leading Developers and International Options

The participants include Godrej Properties, Adani Realty, Hiranandani, Mahindra Lifespaces, Raymond Realty, and more. For the first time, the International Pavilion allows to explore curated overseas property options.

Industry Perspective

Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, commented, “This edition of HOMETHON crosses yet another milestone — with more than 500 projects and over ₹1 lakh crore in launches, the expo is validating the power of the festive purchase window."

