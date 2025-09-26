 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM Modi, Seeks Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM Modi, Seeks Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers - VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM Modi, Seeks Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers - VIDEO

Fadnavis said he handed over a memorandum to the prime minister and briefed him about the situation in the state in the aftermath of heavy rains.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and PM Modi | File Photo

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and urged him to help farmers who have faced losses due to heavy rains that lashed the state recently.

Fadnavis said he handed over a memorandum to the prime minister and briefed him about the situation in the state in the aftermath of heavy rains.

"The prime minister asked the state government to send a proposal in this regard which will be considered constructively," the chief minister told reporters here.

Fadnavis said the BJP manifesto talked about a loan waiver to farmers and the focus of the government is on making it more effective.

FPJ Shorts
The Game: You Never Play Alone OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Tamil Psychological Thriller Series
The Game: You Never Play Alone OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Tamil Psychological Thriller Series
Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi’s Mahila Rojgar Yojana In Bihar As 'Vote-Buying Tactic' - VIDEO
Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi’s Mahila Rojgar Yojana In Bihar As 'Vote-Buying Tactic' - VIDEO
IBPS PO 2025 Preliminary Exam Results OUT At ibps.in; Direct Link Here
IBPS PO 2025 Preliminary Exam Results OUT At ibps.in; Direct Link Here
Oil India Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 102 SO And Other Posts Closes Today; Check Documents Required List Here
Oil India Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 102 SO And Other Posts Closes Today; Check Documents Required List Here
Read Also
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals To Amit Shah For Immediate Financial Assistance Amid Flood...
article-image

"We will certainly fulfill the assurance of loan waiver given by us in the manifesto. A committee has been set up in this regard and it will decide on the loan waiver. A loan waiver cannot be done time and again, so the focus will be on how to make it more effective," Fadnavis said.

He said the loans taken for the kharif crop will have to be repaid next year.

"The immediate concern of the farmers is help in their accounts. So it will be our priority to extend this help," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo To Start Direct Daily Flights Between Mumbai And Bali's Denpasar From October 18

IndiGo To Start Direct Daily Flights Between Mumbai And Bali's Denpasar From October 18

Thane News: Prisoners Clash With Police Inside Van After Kalyan Court Hearing, Shout 'Tu Haath Kaise...

Thane News: Prisoners Clash With Police Inside Van After Kalyan Court Hearing, Shout 'Tu Haath Kaise...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM Modi, Seeks Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers - VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM Modi, Seeks Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers - VIDEO

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Strict Food Quality, Hygiene Checks In All...

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Strict Food Quality, Hygiene Checks In All...

Mumbai Crime: Malad Man Arrested For Assaulting Live-in Partner, Attempting To Strangle Her Child

Mumbai Crime: Malad Man Arrested For Assaulting Live-in Partner, Attempting To Strangle Her Child