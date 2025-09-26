 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals To Amit Shah For Immediate Financial Assistance Amid Flood Crisis
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting urgent financial assistance to support flood-affected people in the state. Amit Shah was in Mumbai on Thursday to attend a public function.

In the letter, CM Fadnavis expressed deep concern over the heavy rainfall and severe flooding that has impacted multiple districts across Maharashtra. He highlighted that the natural disaster has caused unexpected damage to agricultural land and severely affected the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

The letter noted that over 31 districts in Maharashtra have been severely affected by continuous heavy rains and flooding. Extensive crop losses have been reported, particularly affecting farmers who were already struggling to recover from previous agricultural challenges. To provide immediate relief, the state government has allocated Rs 2,215 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for farmers affected by crop losses.

However, with heavy rainfall continuing through the late Kharif season, more than 50 lakh hectares of agricultural land have been damaged so far. To ensure adequate support for affected farmers and to assist in the restoration of their livelihoods, Maharashtra requires maximum relief allocation from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

article-image

The letter further warned that meteorological forecasts indicate the situation could worsen, potentially causing additional crop losses. Considering the scale of this natural disaster and its far-reaching impact on agricultural productivity, rural livelihoods, and overall food security in Maharashtra, the CM requested prompt financial support from the NDRF.

Additional assistance from the NDRF would enable the state to provide comprehensive compensation for crop and land losses, livelihood support to flood-affected families, aid for livestock loss, and restoration of damaged property. The Maharashtra government has assured that a detailed proposal for NDRF assistance related to flood-affected agricultural land will be sent to the central government shortly.

