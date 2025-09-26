IndiGo To Start Direct Daily Flights Between Mumbai And Bali's Denpasar From October 18

IndiGo expands international network with new flights from Mumbai to Bali and Thiruvananthapuram to Malé | File Photo

Mumbai: IndiGo announced commencement of daily direct flights from Mumbai to Denpasar in Bali from October 18, strengthening its connectivity to Indonesia.

New Route with Airbus A320 Aircraft

On Thursday, IndiGo announced the new route connecting India with Indonesia as an addition to its existing daily flights between Bengaluru and Bali. The airline will operate the Mumbai-Denpasar route with its Airbus A320 aircraft.

The Mumbai-Denpasar flight no. 6E-1607 will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at 4.25am and the return flight 6E-1608 will depart from Denpasar at 5.45pm and reach CSMIA at 12.25am.

IndiGo Adds More Options for Leisure Travellers

Vinay Malhotra, head of sales at IndiGo, said, “With the launch of daily flights to Bali from Mumbai, in addition to Bengaluru, IndiGo now connects two major metros to Bali, an increasingly popular leisure destination for relaxation and exploration. We are certain that customers will appreciate having these increased options to fly, with India’s preferred carrier, to Bali.”

New Thiruvananthapuram–Malé Flights from October 26

IndiGo also announced the launch of direct flights between Thiruvananthapuram and Malé in Maldives starting from October 26. The airline will operate daily services on this route, making Thiruvananthapuram the fourth Indian city to be directly connected to Malé, in addition to Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi.

The flights will be operated using IndiGo’s ATR aircraft, and will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 12pm and reach Male at 1.15pm. Similarly, the return flight will depart at 2.05pm and reach at 4.20pm.

