Mumbai: Man Tries 'Aura Farming' Dance On Bhayandar Railway Track, Rescued By Passengers | Viral Video

Mumbai: Man Tries 'Aura Farming' Dance on Bhayander Railway Track, Rescued By Passengers |

A disturbing yet dramatic video from Bhayander railway station has gone viral on Instagram, showing a man performing dangerous stunts on the railway tracks. The incident occurred on platform number 6 during the arrival of the 1:02 Churchgate AC Local.

In the footage, the man can be seen dancing wildly and attempting 'aura farming' steps while walking along the middle of the track, completely unaware of the risks.

As per the post, as the Churchgate-bound AC local approached, alert passengers nearby immediately rushed to the tracks. Without wasting a moment, they pulled the man away, saving him from what could have been a fatal accident. Their timely action averted tragedy and highlighted the importance of community vigilance in crowded public spaces.

Authorities Warn Against Stunts

Railway authorities have repeatedly urged passengers not to trespass or perform dangerous acts on the tracks. Officials stressed that tracks are not a stage for stunts or self-harm and that such behaviour not only endangers lives but also disrupts train services.

Incidents like these are treated seriously, and commuters have been advised to report suspicious or risky behaviour immediately to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or station staff.

A Reminder to Stay Safe

This near-miss at Bhayander serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of unsafe behaviour on railway premises. Authorities have once again appealed to the public, stay alert, stay safe, and remember that no video or stunt is worth risking a life.