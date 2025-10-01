 Indian Railways Emerges As Global Exporter Of Locomotives, Coaches And Bogies Under 'Make In India, Make For The World'
In June 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first locomotive for export from the Marhowra Locomotive Manufacturing Plant in Bihar to the Republic of Guinea.

New Delhi: Indian Railways is rapidly emerging as a global exporter of critical railway equipment, including bogies, coaches, locomotives, and propulsion systems, under the Make in India, Make for the World initiative. This growing export footprint reflects India’s commitment to Design, Develop, and Deliver from India to the World.

Expanding International Reach

Indian railway products are increasingly reaching international markets:

Metro coaches: Australia, Canada

Bogies: UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Australia

Propulsion systems: France, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Germany, Italy

Passenger coaches: Mozambique, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Locomotives: Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Republic of Guinea

Landmark Locomotive Export to Guinea

In June 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first locomotive for export from the Marhowra Locomotive Manufacturing Plant in Bihar to the Republic of Guinea. To date, six locomotives from Marhowra have been successfully exported. The plant has now secured a second strategic order for Evolution Series locomotives, bringing the total to approximately 150 units for Africa.

Cutting-Edge Technology

The exported 4,500 HP Evolution Series locomotives offer best-in-class fuel efficiency and proven performance even in high-temperature environments, showcasing India’s engineering strength and capability to meet international standards.

Public-Private Partnership Success

The Marhowra plant’s success demonstrates the power of strategic public-private partnerships, highlighting innovation, skill development, and India’s ability to contribute effectively to the global railway supply chain.

