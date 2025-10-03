Mumbai: 4 Booked For Abetting Suicide Of 46-Year-Old Jogeshwari Man Over Property Dispute

Representational image |

Mumbai: The Andheri railway police have registered a case against four individuals for allegedly abetting suicide. A 46-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by lying on the tracks, where a local train ran over him. The incident occurred on September 19. The family later found a suicide note in his daughter's notebook, which revealed that the man took his life over a property dispute. The family then approached the police, following which the case was registered on October 1.



According to the railway police, the deceased, Ramesh Gupta, was a caterer who resided in Jogeshwari West. On September 19, around 8 pm, he allegedly lay on the tracks near Andheri railway station, where a local train ran over him. Upon receiving the information, the railway police arrived at the scene. At that time, they did not find any suicide note and transported him to Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle West, where the doctor declared him dead. Subsequently, the Andheri railway police registered an accidental death report.

A few days later, Gupta's 12-year-old daughter found a suicide note in her notebook and informed her mother. The letter revealed that he had taken this drastic step due to a property dispute with a couple. He had a room in Nalasopara, which was to be acquired for metro construction. He received a significant payment from the metro authorities. Meanwhile, the couple frequently claimed that they were the rightful owners of the room and repeatedly demanded money from Gupta. In the note, he mentioned that the couple’s continuous demands had driven him to suicide.





Following this, Gupta's wife approached the railway police. On October 1, the police registered a case against the couple and two unidentified individuals who allegedly troubled Gupta on behalf of the couple under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

