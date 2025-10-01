Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Slams Opposition Over Farmer Neglect, Assures Aid And ST Fare Relief

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday accused the opposition of neglecting farmers during their tenure. Without naming Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde questioned why an earlier announcement of a Rs 50,000 grant to farmers who repaid loans on time was never implemented. He reminded that the current government had waived loans for 20 lakh farmers.

“The opposition should first introspect and look into their own record before criticizing us,” Shinde remarked while addressing the media in Mumbai.

State Government’s Support for Farmers

Shinde asserted that the Mahayuti government stands firmly behind farmers and will continue to extend support. Drawing a comparison with the Centre’s PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, he noted that the state government has launched its own Samman Nidhi scheme.

“When you were Chief Minister, how much assistance did you give farmers? How often did you visit their fields? Farmers of Maharashtra know the truth,” Shinde said, taking a subtle swipe at Uddhav Thackeray.

Highlighting that ₹30,000–40,000 crore has been disbursed to farmers through various schemes in the past two and a half years, Shinde reassured that the government will continue to provide strong backing. He revealed that in a recent cabinet meeting, it was decided to relax conditions and extend aid to farmers, with a final decision expected within the next two days.

“No bank will carry out coercive recovery. Strict instructions have been issued,” he added.

Clarifying Misconceptions About Ladki Bahin Scheme

Responding to claims that the Ladki Bahin scheme would be discontinued, Shinde dismissed them as false propaganda by the opposition. He urged beneficiaries not to believe such rumors.

“We will never shut down this scheme. Those who opposed it have no right to speak now. The sisters know very well who acted as enemies and stepbrothers. The results were evident in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Beneficiaries are currently being provided with Rs 10,000 cash assistance, along with food grains, clothes, and books.

Relief Measures for Citizens Amid Floods

Considering the recent floods during Diwali, Shinde directed Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik to withdraw the proposed MSRTC bus fare hike. He assured that the circular for the rollback will be issued soon, providing relief to the common public.