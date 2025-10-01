 Mumbai News: Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Move Bombay HC To Suspend Look Out Circular For Travel Abroad
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Move Bombay HC To Suspend Look Out Circular For Travel Abroad

Mumbai News: Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Move Bombay HC To Suspend Look Out Circular For Travel Abroad

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra, accused in a fraud and cheating case, have moved the Bombay High Court seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them to facilitate tire travel abroad.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty | PTI

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra, accused in a fraud and cheating case, have moved the Bombay High Court seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them to facilitate tire travel abroad.

Court Directs Affidavits

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, on Monday, directed the authorities concerned to file their reply affidavits.

Allegations in Complaint

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ashleigh Gardner’s Blazing Century Powers Australia To 89-Run Win Over New Zealand
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ashleigh Gardner’s Blazing Century Powers Australia To 89-Run Win Over New Zealand
VIDEO: Union Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas To Benefit Over 86,000 Students; PM Modi Calls It Landmark Move
VIDEO: Union Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas To Benefit Over 86,000 Students; PM Modi Calls It Landmark Move
Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th Among IBDP Schools Worldwide; Only Indian School In Top 10 With Largest Cohort
Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th Among IBDP Schools Worldwide; Only Indian School In Top 10 With Largest Cohort
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 1 Written Update: Navratri Function Turns Dramatic As Vrinda & Angad's Dance Sparks Chaos
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 1 Written Update: Navratri Function Turns Dramatic As Vrinda & Angad's Dance Sparks Chaos

One Deepak Kothari lodged a complaint against the couple alleging that between 2015 to 2023 they had induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company – Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, however, the amount was used for their own personal benefits.

LOC Issuance Context

According to the plea, Kundra has appeared before the city police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for questioning in connection with the case. However, the investigating agency has yet not summoned Shetty.

Petition Claims

Following a request from the EOW, LOC was issued against the two. Their petition claimed that Shilpa Shetty had resigned from the company in September 2016 itself.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
article-image

It adds that Kundra was a businessman who is required to travel abroad frequently and Shilpa Shetty being an actor has to travel for her professional commitments. “The applicants have a fundamental right to carry on their business and/or profession and denying such opportunities would amount to violation of their fundamental rights,” the petition said.

Duration Sought

The couple has sought suspension of the LOC from October to January 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...

Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...

‘Dirty Mentality’: Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 40-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For...

‘Dirty Mentality’: Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 40-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For...

Farmers’ Identities Exploited In ₹152-Crore Bank Scam: ED Uncovers Over ₹100 Crore Assets...

Farmers’ Identities Exploited In ₹152-Crore Bank Scam: ED Uncovers Over ₹100 Crore Assets...

Mumbai’s 7 Lakes At 98.70% Capacity, BMC Confident Of Adequate Water Stock Until June 2026

Mumbai’s 7 Lakes At 98.70% Capacity, BMC Confident Of Adequate Water Stock Until June 2026

Mumbai Crime: 27-Yr-Old Man With Criminal Record Arrested For Attempted Murder Over Road Rage In...

Mumbai Crime: 27-Yr-Old Man With Criminal Record Arrested For Attempted Murder Over Road Rage In...