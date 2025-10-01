Mumbai News: Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Move Bombay HC To Suspend Look Out Circular For Travel Abroad

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty | PTI

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra, accused in a fraud and cheating case, have moved the Bombay High Court seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them to facilitate tire travel abroad.

Court Directs Affidavits

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, on Monday, directed the authorities concerned to file their reply affidavits.

Allegations in Complaint

One Deepak Kothari lodged a complaint against the couple alleging that between 2015 to 2023 they had induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company – Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, however, the amount was used for their own personal benefits.

LOC Issuance Context

According to the plea, Kundra has appeared before the city police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for questioning in connection with the case. However, the investigating agency has yet not summoned Shetty.

Petition Claims

Following a request from the EOW, LOC was issued against the two. Their petition claimed that Shilpa Shetty had resigned from the company in September 2016 itself.

It adds that Kundra was a businessman who is required to travel abroad frequently and Shilpa Shetty being an actor has to travel for her professional commitments. “The applicants have a fundamental right to carry on their business and/or profession and denying such opportunities would amount to violation of their fundamental rights,” the petition said.

Duration Sought

The couple has sought suspension of the LOC from October to January 2026.

