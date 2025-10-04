 Mumbai Crime Branch Bust ₹3.31 Crore Gambling Den In Chembur; 33 Arrested Including Main Operator And Cashier
Mumbai Crime Branch Bust ₹3.31 Crore Gambling Den In Chembur; 33 Arrested Including Main Operator And Cashier

In a major crackdown, the Mumbai police Crime Branch raided a high-stakes gambling den operating in Chembur and arrested 33 individuals. Police have seized material worth Rs 3.31 crore during the operation.

Avadhut Kharade
Updated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
Mumbai Crime Branch Bust ₹3.31 Crore Gambling Den In Chembur; 33 Arrested Including Main Operator And Cashier

Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Mumbai police Crime Branch raided a high-stakes gambling den operating in Chembur and arrested 33 individuals. Police have seized material worth Rs 3.31 crore during the operation.

Six-Month Operation Busted

According to officials, the raid was conducted on October 3 following a tip-off about illegal gambling activities taking place in Room Nos. 306 and 307, 3rd Floor, Vasant Vihar Commercial Complex, Chembur East. The gambling den had reportedly been operational for the past six months, with daily transactions estimated between Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh.

Crime Branch Team Involved

A well-coordinated team comprising officers from the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) led by Police Officer Milind Kathe, the Special Operations Team, and Unit 8 under Police Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe, carried out the raid.

33 People Nabbed

During the operation, police apprehended a total of 33 individuals, including the main operator, a cashier, seven facilitators, and 24 players actively involved in gambling at the time of the raid.

Seized Items and Valuation

The seized material includes Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, gambling equipment valued at Rs 3.30 crore, POS machines used for financial transactions, and a stash of foreign liquor — collectively valued at Rs 3.31 crore, an official said.

Case Registered and Investigation

An FIR has been registered at the RCF police station under Section 287 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, and Section 65 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Further Probe Underway

The case has been handed over to Unit 8 for further investigation, with Assistant Police Inspector Sangram Patil currently leading the probe.

