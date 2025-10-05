 Maharashtra Tragedy: Man Drown 4-Month Old Son In Blue Water Drum Later Dies By Suicide In Beed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Tragedy: Man Drown 4-Month Old Son In Blue Water Drum Later Dies By Suicide In Beed

Maharashtra Tragedy: Man Drown 4-Month Old Son In Blue Water Drum Later Dies By Suicide In Beed

The horrific incident took place in Talwada village, located in Georai taluka. According to officials, the accused, identified as Amol Sonavane, threw his infant son into a half-filled blue plastic drum, leading to the baby’s death.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 01:30 AM IST
article-image
A representative image of crime | (Representational Image)

In a tragic incident in Beed district, Maharashtra, a man allegedly drowned his four-month-old son in a drum of water before ending his own life, police said on Saturday, according to report in NDTV.

The horrific incident took place in Talwada village, located in Georai taluka. According to officials, the accused, identified as Amol Sonavane, threw his infant son into a half-filled blue plastic drum, leading to the baby’s death. The child’s body was later discovered floating face down, dressed in a pink T-shirt and diaper, with a pink mug seen nearby.

According to the news reports, police said that Amol had attempted suicide earlier as well. Just days ago, he and his wife reportedly tried to take their lives following a domestic dispute but were saved in time. The couple had been discharged from a local hospital on Thursday after receiving treatment.

Read Also
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple During Visit To...
article-image

Investigation Underway

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Tragedy: Man Drown 4-Month Old Son In Blue Water Drum Later Dies By Suicide In Beed
Maharashtra Tragedy: Man Drown 4-Month Old Son In Blue Water Drum Later Dies By Suicide In Beed
Maharashtra Govt Issues New Guidelines For Custodial Death Investigations After Bombay HC Rebuke
Maharashtra Govt Issues New Guidelines For Custodial Death Investigations After Bombay HC Rebuke
IPS Officer Denies Role In Supply Scam Allegations; Victim Cites Rasmina Firm And Direct Involvement
IPS Officer Denies Role In Supply Scam Allegations; Victim Cites Rasmina Firm And Direct Involvement
'Tere Mele Ki Maa Ki…’: BJP Youth Leader Threatens Man With Gun During Kanpur Ramlila; Arrested After Video Goes Viral
'Tere Mele Ki Maa Ki…’: BJP Youth Leader Threatens Man With Gun During Kanpur Ramlila; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Following the incident, the bodies of Amol and his son were sent to the Talwada Primary Health Centre for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and motive behind the tragedy.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Tragedy: Man Drown 4-Month Old Son In Blue Water Drum Later Dies By Suicide In Beed

Maharashtra Tragedy: Man Drown 4-Month Old Son In Blue Water Drum Later Dies By Suicide In Beed

Maharashtra Govt Issues New Guidelines For Custodial Death Investigations After Bombay HC Rebuke

Maharashtra Govt Issues New Guidelines For Custodial Death Investigations After Bombay HC Rebuke

IPS Officer Denies Role In Supply Scam Allegations; Victim Cites Rasmina Firm And Direct Involvement

IPS Officer Denies Role In Supply Scam Allegations; Victim Cites Rasmina Firm And Direct Involvement

UK Prime Minister Starmer To Visit India Next Week, Hold Talks With PM Modi In Mumbai

UK Prime Minister Starmer To Visit India Next Week, Hold Talks With PM Modi In Mumbai

Mumbai News: BMC Receives 9 Bids For ₹166-Crore Exotic Bird Park Project At Nahur

Mumbai News: BMC Receives 9 Bids For ₹166-Crore Exotic Bird Park Project At Nahur