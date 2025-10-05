Maharashtra Tragedy: Man Drown 4-Month Old Son In Blue Water Drum Later Dies By Suicide In Beed

A representative image of crime | (Representational Image)

In a tragic incident in Beed district, Maharashtra, a man allegedly drowned his four-month-old son in a drum of water before ending his own life, police said on Saturday, according to report in NDTV.

The horrific incident took place in Talwada village, located in Georai taluka. According to officials, the accused, identified as Amol Sonavane, threw his infant son into a half-filled blue plastic drum, leading to the baby’s death. The child’s body was later discovered floating face down, dressed in a pink T-shirt and diaper, with a pink mug seen nearby.

According to the news reports, police said that Amol had attempted suicide earlier as well. Just days ago, he and his wife reportedly tried to take their lives following a domestic dispute but were saved in time. The couple had been discharged from a local hospital on Thursday after receiving treatment.

Investigation Underway

Following the incident, the bodies of Amol and his son were sent to the Talwada Primary Health Centre for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and motive behind the tragedy.