Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch

Mumbai, Dec 22: Egg prices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have risen to Rs 98–100 per dozen over the past fortnight due to a widening demand–supply mismatch triggered by lower availability and higher consumption in colder weather, traders and industry representatives said.

Supply Drops As Winter Demand Rises

According to the Eggs Association Mumbai, egg supply to the city has declined by around 15–20 per cent as demand has increased in states experiencing colder conditions.

“During winter, egg consumption rises across several states, especially Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Maharashtra. However, there has been no significant increase in production,” said Raju Shewale, President, Eggs Association Mumbai.

Prices May Rise Further If Situation Persists

The imbalance has pushed prices upward. Shewale said that if the situation persists, egg prices in Mumbai could rise further and touch Rs 108 per dozen, though the possibility remains low due to the city’s relatively short winter season.

Demand Outpaces Supply In MMR

Currently, daily egg demand in the MMR is estimated at around 1.10 crore eggs, while supply has dropped to approximately 85 lakh eggs. “Eggs from the region are also being supplied to northern states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” Shewale said, adding that wholesale prices have reached Rs 7 per egg in Mumbai.

Packaged Eggs See Sharper Price Increase

Traders said prices have remained in the Rs 98–100 per dozen range over the past fortnight, fluctuating daily. Packaged eggs have recorded a sharper increase compared to loose eggs, with six-egg packs retailing between Rs 65 and Rs 110, depending on brand and quality.

Supplies Sourced From Southern States

The MMR receives egg supplies mainly from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. Supply is expected to improve once weather conditions stabilise. “Availability should start normalising in the next fortnight,” said a trader from the Mafco market in Sanpada.

Relief Expected From January

Some relief is expected from January, when milder weather conditions in the MMR are likely to reduce demand.

FSSAI Clarifies Eggs Are Safe

Shewale also urged citizens not to be swayed by rumours linking egg consumption to cancer. “The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has clarified that eggs are safe for consumption,” he said.

