BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process

BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct And Poll Process |

Mumbai, December 22: As preparations gather pace for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation General Elections 2025-26, a detailed review meeting was held on Monday at the civic headquarters with representatives of various political parties. The meeting focused on administrative preparedness, legal compliance and the role of political stakeholders in ensuring a smooth electoral process.

The meeting was chaired by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani, who outlined the roadmap for the upcoming polls and addressed key concerns raised by political parties.

Commitment To Free And Transparent Elections

Addressing the gathering, Gagrani said the civic administration and election machinery were fully committed to conducting the elections in a fearless, free, transparent and disciplined manner. He stressed that political parties play a crucial role in maintaining the credibility of the electoral process.

Appealing to all parties, their office bearers and workers, Gagrani urged strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct prescribed by the State Election Commission. He said following the code would help strengthen democratic values and set a positive example during the election period.

Officials And Party Representatives Present

Several senior civic officials attended the meeting, including Additional Municipal Commissioner City Dr Ashwini Joshi, Special Officer Election Vijay Balmawar, Deputy Commissioner Assessment and Collection Vishwas Shankhwar, Assistant Commissioner Assessment and Collection Gajanana Bellale, and Deputy District Election Officer Vijaykumar Suryawanshi.

Office bearers and representatives from multiple political parties were also present, reflecting wide participation and interest in the civic election process.

Clarifications On Nomination And Scrutiny Process

During the meeting, officials provided detailed information on various stages of the election process. These included the nomination filing procedure, scrutiny of applications, recording of objections and the day to day functioning of election related activities.

The administration also explained voter awareness initiatives planned to encourage informed participation among citizens.

Queries Addressed On Certificates And Forms

Party representatives raised questions on several technical and legal aspects, including caste validity certificates, toilet usage certificates, Form 1 and Form 2, and the appointment of authorised election candidate representatives. Civic officials offered clarifications and assured parties that assistance would be provided to ensure compliance with all requirements.

The meeting concluded with an assurance from the civic administration that regular coordination with political parties would continue as the election schedule approaches, with the aim of ensuring an orderly and credible civic poll process.