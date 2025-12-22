 Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Calls Congress Leader Satej Patil To Discuss Pune Poll Alliance: Sources
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Calls Congress Leader Satej Patil To Discuss Pune Poll Alliance: Sources

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Calls Congress Leader Satej Patil To Discuss Pune Poll Alliance: Sources

Sources said Ajit Pawar, during the telephonic conversation, put forth the proposal of discussing an alliance, with Patil responding that he would need to discuss the issue with his party, which seeks a respectable share of seats.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar | Sourced

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP, a part of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti, is exploring the possibility of a tie-up with the opposition Congress for the Pune municipal corporation polls, sources said on Monday.

They said Pawar phoned Congress leader Satej Patil last night in this regard.

Sources said Ajit Pawar, during the telephonic conversation, put forth the proposal of discussing an alliance, with Patil responding that he would need to discuss the issue with his party, which seeks a respectable share of seats.

However, these sources said the possibility of an alliance between the NCP and Congress looks unlikely since the latter is not keen on a lesser number of seats in the 165-member Pune civic body.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process
Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch
Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch
Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here
Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here
Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By Storm, But Became A Flop
Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By Storm, But Became A Flop

"Pune Lok Sabha seat belongs to the Congress (per the MVA's seat sharing formula) and the party needs to get good number of votes to strengthen its grassroots," the sources said.

Read Also
Nashik: Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande Declares Readiness To Contest Against Chhagan Bhujbal In Yeola
article-image

The BJP and Nationalist Congress Party will contest the Pune civic polls separately.

Incidentally, the Congress is also in talks with its Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch

Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Calls Congress Leader Satej Patil To Discuss Pune Poll Alliance:...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Calls Congress Leader Satej Patil To Discuss Pune Poll Alliance:...

Early Detection Of Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal And Neonatal Risks: Cama Hospital Study

Early Detection Of Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal And Neonatal Risks: Cama Hospital Study

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis–Ravindra Chavan Duo Powers BJP To...

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis–Ravindra Chavan Duo Powers BJP To...

Bombay HC Asks BMC Commissioner, MPCB Secretary To Appear In Court Over Failure To Curb Mumbai Air...

Bombay HC Asks BMC Commissioner, MPCB Secretary To Appear In Court Over Failure To Curb Mumbai Air...