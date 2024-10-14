 Nashik: Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande Declares Readiness To Contest Against Chhagan Bhujbal In Yeola
Suhas Kande claimed he would defeat Chhagan Bhujbal, remarking that he only visits once every five years. He accused Bhujbal of neglecting development in the constituency over the past decade.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande | ANI File Photo

As the Assembly elections approach, the internal rift in the Mahyuti has come to the fore. As soon as Chhagan Bhujbal put forward Sameer Bhujbal's name for the Nandgaon Assembly constituency, MLA Suhas Kande of the Shiv Sena Shinde faction became aggressive. "They have not been seen for five years, but have been taking various programmes for eight days. Pankajbhau's wish has been fulfilled, now Sameerbhau's wish will be fulfilled," he stated.

“Chhagan Bhujbal should contest himself,” said Kande, adding, "If the party gives me an order, I am ready to fight from Yeola". Kande stated that for democracy to survive, everyone should have the right to speak and express opinions. "The Shiv Sena has always followed orders. I will accept whatever Eknath Shinde decides, and my Shiv Sainiks will follow that order," he asserted.

