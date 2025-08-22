Pune Civic Body Releases Draft Ward Structure: 165 Corporators To Be Elected Across 41 Wards | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday released the draft of the ward structure for the upcoming civic elections. The draft was released by the Municipal Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram.

The commissioner announced that Pune city will elect 165 corporators across 41 wards. Out of these, 40 wards will have four members each, while ward number 38- Ambegaon Katraj, will have five members, which has a population of 1,14,790.

Ward structure based on the 2011 census

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, "We have designed the structure based on the 2011 census, which recorded Pune's population at 34.81 lakh, including 4.68 lakh Scheduled Caste (SC) residents and 40,000 Scheduled Tribe (ST) residents."

"According to the state's directives, the process of municipal elections will involve three main stages: the formation of wards, determining reservations and dividing the assembly voter list by wards. Thereafter, the actual election will be conducted," he added.

Draft ward composition will be published by September 4

As per the Urban Development Department's schedule, the draft ward composition will be published by September 4, followed by a window for citizens to submit objections and suggestions between September 5 and 12. The final ward structure will be announced in the coming times.

New-age technology for delimitation

Prasad Katkar, election officer of PMC, said, "The civic administration used new-age technology for delimitation. Satellite images and Google Earth for finalising the maps. The details of the voter population for the upcoming civic election will be decided after the state's directives. The number of voters will depend on the cut-off date set by the election commission. Tentatively, it will be around 45 lakh."

Population of 31.32 lakh

As per civic data, a population of 31.32 lakh was kept as the base for ward formation in 2017. PMC areas had 41 wards, and 162 members (39 four-member wards and two three-member wards). The voter population was 26,34,800 at the time. After the merger of 11 areas into PMC limits in 2017, two more members were added, and the total reached 164. The voting population went up by 2 lakh. This population went up to 35,56,824 after 23 more areas were added into PMC in 2021. However, after the demerger of two areas in 2024, the total population in PMC areas has come to 34,81,359. This will be considered the base for the civic election.

The civic body has invited written objections and suggestions from citizens regarding the draft ward structure. Submissions will be accepted from August 22 to September 3, 2025, during office hours, and on September 4, 2025, till 3 pm. Suggestions can be submitted at the PMC Main Building Reception, all regional offices, and the election office at VD Savarkar Bhavan.

Four-member ward: Average population 84,396 (maximum limit 92,835; minimum limit 75,956)

Five-member ward: Average population 1,05,495 (maximum limit 1,16,044; minimum limit 94,945)