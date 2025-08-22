 Pune Civic Body Releases Draft Ward Structure: 165 Corporators To Be Elected Across 41 Wards
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Civic Body Releases Draft Ward Structure: 165 Corporators To Be Elected Across 41 Wards

Pune Civic Body Releases Draft Ward Structure: 165 Corporators To Be Elected Across 41 Wards

The Pune civic body invited written objections and suggestions from citizens regarding the draft ward structure. Submissions will be accepted from August 22 to September 3, 2025, during office hours, and on September 4, 2025, till 3 pm

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Pune Civic Body Releases Draft Ward Structure: 165 Corporators To Be Elected Across 41 Wards | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday released the draft of the ward structure for the upcoming civic elections. The draft was released by the Municipal Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram.

The commissioner announced that Pune city will elect 165 corporators across 41 wards. Out of these, 40 wards will have four members each, while ward number 38- Ambegaon Katraj, will have five members, which has a population of 1,14,790.

Ward structure based on the 2011 census

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, "We have designed the structure based on the 2011 census, which recorded Pune's population at 34.81 lakh, including 4.68 lakh Scheduled Caste (SC) residents and 40,000 Scheduled Tribe (ST) residents."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore Highway Project
Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore Highway Project

"According to the state's directives, the process of municipal elections will involve three main stages: the formation of wards, determining reservations and dividing the assembly voter list by wards. Thereafter, the actual election will be conducted," he added.

Read Also
Project MUKTA: Project To Promote Thalassemia Screening, Prevention Launched In Pune
article-image

Draft ward composition will be published by September 4

As per the Urban Development Department's schedule, the draft ward composition will be published by September 4, followed by a window for citizens to submit objections and suggestions between September 5 and 12. The final ward structure will be announced in the coming times.

New-age technology for delimitation

Prasad Katkar, election officer of PMC, said, "The civic administration used new-age technology for delimitation. Satellite images and Google Earth for finalising the maps. The details of the voter population for the upcoming civic election will be decided after the state's directives. The number of voters will depend on the cut-off date set by the election commission. Tentatively, it will be around 45 lakh."

Read Also
'Welcome To Traffic Nagar': Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams Administration Over Frequent Congestion In...
article-image

Population of 31.32 lakh

As per civic data, a population of 31.32 lakh was kept as the base for ward formation in 2017. PMC areas had 41 wards, and 162 members (39 four-member wards and two three-member wards). The voter population was 26,34,800 at the time. After the merger of 11 areas into PMC limits in 2017, two more members were added, and the total reached 164. The voting population went up by 2 lakh. This population went up to 35,56,824 after 23 more areas were added into PMC in 2021. However, after the demerger of two areas in 2024, the total population in PMC areas has come to 34,81,359. This will be considered the base for the civic election.

The civic body has invited written objections and suggestions from citizens regarding the draft ward structure. Submissions will be accepted from August 22 to September 3, 2025, during office hours, and on September 4, 2025, till 3 pm. Suggestions can be submitted at the PMC Main Building Reception, all regional offices, and the election office at VD Savarkar Bhavan.

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Masked Man Roaming With Knife Causes Panic In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi; Detained By...
article-image

Four-member ward: Average population 84,396 (maximum limit 92,835; minimum limit 75,956)

Five-member ward: Average population 1,05,495 (maximum limit 1,16,044; minimum limit 94,945)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon: Pola Festival Celebrated with Traditional Fervour At Jain Hills

Jalgaon: Pola Festival Celebrated with Traditional Fervour At Jain Hills

Prostitution Racket Busted In Nashik Massage Parlour; Five Girls Rescued

Prostitution Racket Busted In Nashik Massage Parlour; Five Girls Rescued

Nashik: Leopard Safely Rescued In Pimpalgaon Khamb Shivar After Attacking Boy

Nashik: Leopard Safely Rescued In Pimpalgaon Khamb Shivar After Attacking Boy

Pune Civic Body Releases Draft Ward Structure: 165 Corporators To Be Elected Across 41 Wards

Pune Civic Body Releases Draft Ward Structure: 165 Corporators To Be Elected Across 41 Wards

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Releases Proposed 32-Ward Structure With 128 Corporators; Objections To Be...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Releases Proposed 32-Ward Structure With 128 Corporators; Objections To Be...