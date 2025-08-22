 'Welcome To Traffic Nagar': Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams Administration Over Frequent Congestion In Pune’s Keshav Nagar
Over the last few days, several X users have shared posts about the civic issues in Keshav Nagar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
Pune's Keshav Nagar continues to grapple with severe traffic congestion, especially during peak hours. Highlighting the issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) put up a banner renaming the area "Traffic Nagar." The Uddhav Thackeray-led party slammed the administration and local representatives, accusing them of "destroying" civic amenities. The banner read, "Welcome To Traffic Nagar."

Sharing a picture of the banner, an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "This is really a good idea to change the name of #Keshavnagar to Traffic Nagar so that everyone coming here and looking for residential flats is well aware."

Over the last few days, several X users have shared posts about the civic issues in Keshav Nagar.

A user posted a picture of a bus stop in the area in poor condition. The user wrote, "The location is Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa, near Vertical Oriana. This bus stop is in very poor condition. Yes, there are seating arrangements, but there is a lot of trash and mud around it, and when it rains, you can see what happens in the photos. Please put some concrete or cement to make this stop better, and also make some arrangements so that water does not accumulate in one place. And the rest, you can use your own discretion on what to do."

Another user claimed that the cops are "collecting vasooli" instead of managing the traffic in the area. "In Keshav Nagar, traffic cops themselves are not managing the traffic; they're busy collecting vasooli. Only two traffic wardens are standing at the signal and creating more traffic over there. I was stuck at the Mundhwa signal for 1 hour."

Sharing pictures of garbage being thrown on the roads, another user wrote, "Will you buy a house at such a place?? Right in front of your house, costing crores, exists a pile of trash every day. No road to walk, no garbage cleaning. This is life in Keshavnagar."

