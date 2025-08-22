Pune VIDEO: Masked Man Roaming With Knife Causes Panic In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi; Detained By Police | Video Screengrab

Akurdi: Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad's Akurdi were shocked to see a man wearing a clown mask roaming around the city with a knife on Friday morning. A video of this was captured and it went viral on social media. The mysterious man has been detained by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

A video is being shared on social media with references to the famous superhero movie Batman, saying, "Joker" from Batman movie in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

His video was shot near Bramha Hotel in Akurdi. The control room of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police was informed. Nigdi Police went and detained this mysterious man.

The mysterious person has been identified as Machhindra Narayan Navghire (age 68, resident of Akurdi Gaonthan).

When asked about this, Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bansode, in charge of the Nigdi Police Station, confirmed the incident.

He told the Free Press Journal, "Police received information of this man roaming with a knife and instilling terror within residents. We went to the spot; he was found near the Shitala Devi Chowk. He works as a garbage collector. He explained that he uses the knife to cut open sacks while collecting waste. The man has been taken into custody."