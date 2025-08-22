Nashik: Leopard Safely Rescued In Pimpalgaon Khamb Shivar After Attacking Boy | Sourced

Nashik: The Forest Department has finally succeeded in rescuing a leopard that was roaming in the area after it attacked a boy, Ayush Kiran Bhagat, from Vadner Dumala.

The Wildlife Rescue Team of Nashik Forest Range, Rescue Nashik Department, and Sangamner Rescue Team jointly carried out this entire operation. The dog of the Sangamner Rescue Team tracked the presence of the leopard in the grass of a field in Pimpalgaon Khamb Shivar. After that, the said field was closed on three sides, and the leopard was cornered on one side with the help of an isolation net. A wildlife veterinarian then rendered it unconscious with the help of an injection. After that, the leopard was kept safely in a cage in a vehicle and sent to the wildlife treatment centre in Mhasrul for further treatment. After examination, the veterinary officers said that the leopard was completely healthy.

No harm was done to the leopard or anyone during this entire operation. The leopard had not been coming to the cages installed in the area for the past few days.

Under the guidance of G. Mallikarjun, Chief Conservator of Forests, Nashik (Regional), Siddesh Savardekar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Western Forest Division, Nashik, and under the leadership of Prashant Khairnar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Regional) Nashik, Sumit Nirmal, Forest Range Officer Nashik (Regional), all the foresters, forest guards, drivers, forest workers, Sangamner Rescue Team, Honorary Wildlife Guard Vaibhav Bhogle, and Wildlife Veterinarian of Rescue Nashik Department Dr. Hemraj Sukhwal, Abhijeet Mahale and their entire team successfully and safely carried out the entire campaign.

The entire process also received valuable support from local representatives, villagers, and farmers.