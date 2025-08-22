Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Releases Proposed 32-Ward Structure With 128 Corporators; Objections To Be Submitted By September 4

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The preliminary ward structure for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections was released on Friday evening. The ward structure, with minimal changes compared to last time, will have 32 wards across the PCMC jurisdiction, with each ward having four corporators. Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad will elect a total of 128 corporators in the upcoming elections. Objections or suggestions to this ward structure can be submitted until September 4, after which a final ward structure will be announced.

PCMC under administrative rule since 2022

Like the majority of local governing bodies in Maharashtra, PCMC has been under administrative rule since March 2022. The PCMC Commissioner, Shekhar Singh, is serving as the administrator. Elections for local self-governing bodies in Maharashtra are being held in accordance with a decision by the Supreme Court. The last PCMC elections were held in February 2017, making it over eight years since the last one. PCMC elections will be conducted using the four-member ward system, similar to 2017.

Ward structure based on 2011 population

The ward structure has been prepared based on the 2011 population of 17,27,692. The ward composition was completed starting from Talawade-Chikhali and proceeding in descending order to Sangvi-Dapodi. Ward maps were created by combining enumeration blocks with assistance from Google Earth maps. On-site inspections were also conducted as needed.

Approval process for ward structure release

On August 5, the PCMC submitted the ward structure to Maharashtra's Department of Urban Development. The Urban Development Department sent it to the Maharashtra State Election Commission. After approval from the Commission, the preliminary ward structure was released. 32 maps for the 32 wards have been released. The ward structure is similar to the election in February 2017.

Objections and suggestions regarding the ward structure will be accepted until September 4. Hearings will then be held from September 5 to 12. The final draft, with potential improvements, will be submitted to the Urban Development Department between September 13 and 15. After the Maharashtra State Election Commission gives final approval from October 3 to 6, the PCMC Commissioner will release the final ward structure.

Voter population and lists for PCMC

According to the 2011 census, the city's population is 1,727,692. The voter list up to July 1, 2025, will be considered for the PCMC. Accordingly, the city has 17,00,751 voters. Voter lists have been requested from the Maharashtra State Election Commission. "Once the voter lists are received, they will be broken down by ward," said Assistant Commissioner Avinash Shinde.

Reservation of seats for elections

Out of the total 128 corporator seats, 64 seats will be reserved for women and 64 for men, with 20 for Scheduled Castes (SC), three for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 35 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 70 for the General category.

There are 32 wards for the Municipal Corporation elections.

Ward populations and distribution details

Each ward will have a minimum population of 49,000 and a maximum of 59,000. Ward number nine in Masulkar Colony & Kharalwadi has the highest population at 59,390, while ward number five in Gawali Nagar & Chakrapani Vasahat has the lowest population at 49,049.

Commissioner confirms published ward structure

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "According to the approval of the State Election Commission, the preliminary ward structure has been published on the Municipal Corporation headquarters, regional offices, and website. There will be 32 wards and 128 corporaters."