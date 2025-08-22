 Atal Setu Becomes Toll-Free For Electric Vehicles, Samruddhi & Mumbai-Pune Expressways To Follow; Know All About Road Tax Exemption
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAtal Setu Becomes Toll-Free For Electric Vehicles, Samruddhi & Mumbai-Pune Expressways To Follow; Know All About Road Tax Exemption

Atal Setu Becomes Toll-Free For Electric Vehicles, Samruddhi & Mumbai-Pune Expressways To Follow; Know All About Road Tax Exemption

Maharashtra exempts electric vehicles from tolls on the Atal Setu, supporting sustainable transport. This policy, effective from Friday, also plans to extend exemptions to the Mumbai-Pune and Samruddhi Expressways, aiming to reduce emissions and promote cleaner transport.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Atal Setu Becomes Toll-Free For Electric Vehicles, Samruddhi & Mumbai-Pune Expressways To Follow; Know All About Road Tax Exemption |

Mumbai: Electric vehicles (EVs) in Maharashtra are now exempt from tolls on the Atal Setu, a significant move supporting the state's sustainable transport initiative. Both private and government electric four-wheelers receive full toll relief, effective from Friday, following this policy's announcement in April as part of the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

This measure also aims to extend toll exemptions to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Samruddhi Expressway shortly. The EV toll exemption reflects Maharashtra's intention to minimise carbon emissions, tackle harmful pollutants, and champion cleaner transport solutions.

Also Watch:

Under the Maharashtra EV Policy, various benefits are allocated to electric mobility, including toll relief on key highways. Electric four-wheeler vehicles and buses traversing major routes like the Atal Setu will enjoy toll exemptions, while other state and national highways managed by the Public Works Department will offer a 50% discount for electric four-wheelers. Eligible vehicles for toll relief include private electric cars, passenger four-wheelers, state transport buses, and urban public transport electric vehicles, though electric goods carriers are excluded from waivers.

FPJ Shorts
'Ghar Se Uthwa Lungi': Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Warns Trolls After Meeting Chirag Paswan; See PHOTO
'Ghar Se Uthwa Lungi': Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Warns Trolls After Meeting Chirag Paswan; See PHOTO
Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed From Venue
Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed From Venue
India Shielded From US Tariff Hike By Strong Domestic Market
India Shielded From US Tariff Hike By Strong Domestic Market
Correct Errors In Old Tax Returns, Know - Who Can File ITR-U Form & By When | All You Need to Know
Correct Errors In Old Tax Returns, Know - Who Can File ITR-U Form & By When | All You Need to Know

Officials are optimistic about the policy boosting EV adoption and decreasing reliance on fuel in transportation. Currently, Mumbai has an expanding electric vehicle fleet, comprising 18,400 light four-wheelers, 2,500 light passenger vehicles, 1,200 heavy passenger vehicles, and 300 medium passenger vehicles—totalling 22,400 registered EVs. Daily traffic on the Atal Setu includes 60,000 vehicles, with 34,000–40,000 specifically using Atal Setu, 22,000 on the Samruddhi Expressway, and additional thousands on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Read Also
Supreme Court To Pronounce Judgment On Pleas To Stay Its Earlier Direction To Relocate Stray Dogs In...
article-image

In line with encouraging electric vehicle ownership, the government has recently determined to waive tolls for all EVs on select routes as a gift for Independence Day, aiming to relieve electric vehicle owners and promote EV adoption due to rising fuel prices and environmental concerns. This initiative aims to positively influence toll-free travel on significant expressways in the state while fostering a cleaner and more sustainable future.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Retired BEST Conductor, Relatives Duped Of ₹72 Lakh In Job Scam; Accused Offered...

Mumbai: Retired BEST Conductor, Relatives Duped Of ₹72 Lakh In Job Scam; Accused Offered...

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's Wife, Anjali Tendulkar, Buys Apartment Valued At THIS Price In Virar;...

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's Wife, Anjali Tendulkar, Buys Apartment Valued At THIS Price In Virar;...

Central Railway Revises Coach Composition Of Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi And Kolhapur-Tirupati...

Central Railway Revises Coach Composition Of Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi And Kolhapur-Tirupati...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Indian Railways Announces 380 Special Trains, Highest Ever To Ensure Smooth...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Indian Railways Announces 380 Special Trains, Highest Ever To Ensure Smooth...

'We Welcome The Supreme Court's Order': Maharashtra Politicians' First Reaction Over SC's Ruling On...

'We Welcome The Supreme Court's Order': Maharashtra Politicians' First Reaction Over SC's Ruling On...