Atal Setu Becomes Toll-Free For Electric Vehicles, Samruddhi & Mumbai-Pune Expressways To Follow; Know All About Road Tax Exemption

Mumbai: Electric vehicles (EVs) in Maharashtra are now exempt from tolls on the Atal Setu, a significant move supporting the state's sustainable transport initiative. Both private and government electric four-wheelers receive full toll relief, effective from Friday, following this policy's announcement in April as part of the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

This measure also aims to extend toll exemptions to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Samruddhi Expressway shortly. The EV toll exemption reflects Maharashtra's intention to minimise carbon emissions, tackle harmful pollutants, and champion cleaner transport solutions.

Under the Maharashtra EV Policy, various benefits are allocated to electric mobility, including toll relief on key highways. Electric four-wheeler vehicles and buses traversing major routes like the Atal Setu will enjoy toll exemptions, while other state and national highways managed by the Public Works Department will offer a 50% discount for electric four-wheelers. Eligible vehicles for toll relief include private electric cars, passenger four-wheelers, state transport buses, and urban public transport electric vehicles, though electric goods carriers are excluded from waivers.

Officials are optimistic about the policy boosting EV adoption and decreasing reliance on fuel in transportation. Currently, Mumbai has an expanding electric vehicle fleet, comprising 18,400 light four-wheelers, 2,500 light passenger vehicles, 1,200 heavy passenger vehicles, and 300 medium passenger vehicles—totalling 22,400 registered EVs. Daily traffic on the Atal Setu includes 60,000 vehicles, with 34,000–40,000 specifically using Atal Setu, 22,000 on the Samruddhi Expressway, and additional thousands on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

In line with encouraging electric vehicle ownership, the government has recently determined to waive tolls for all EVs on select routes as a gift for Independence Day, aiming to relieve electric vehicle owners and promote EV adoption due to rising fuel prices and environmental concerns. This initiative aims to positively influence toll-free travel on significant expressways in the state while fostering a cleaner and more sustainable future.