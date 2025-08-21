Supreme Court To Pronounce Judgement Tomorrow On Pleas To Stay Its Earlier Direction To Relocate Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR

FPJ

A three-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria will pronounce judgement tomorrow on pleas seeking a stay on its earlier directions by a two-judge bench regarding the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi to dog shelters.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan,on 28th July, took suo moto cognisance of a news item titled "City hounded by strays and kids pay the price".

Read Also Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Listing Of Plea Against MCD Circular On Picking Up Stray Dogs In Delhi...

It then passed directions to immediately establish dog shelters and report on the creation of infrastructure across the NCT of Delhi within two months and relocate the dogs immediately to those shelters.

The judgement was met with disappointment and outrage by dog lovers across the country, with animal rights activists describing the order as having been given in anger and unfeasible in implementation.

Amid growing criticism, the case was later transferred to a three-judge bench the next day after some lawyers mentioned before the Chief Justice of India that those directions were in conflict with previous orders passed by other benches.