EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held crucial discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, addressing bilateral trade relations and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict during hour-long meeting at the Kremlin.

The high-level diplomatic engagement comes amid mounting pressure from the United States, with President Donald Trump recently threatening India against purchasing crude oil from Russia.

During the comprehensive discussions, bilateral trade emerged as the primary focus, with both nations seeking to strengthen economic cooperation despite international pressure. The meeting also covered various aspects of the Russia-Ukraine war and broader geopolitical developments.

Following his meeting with the Russian President, Jaishankar shared a photograph from the Kremlin encounter on social media platform X, writing. "Honoured to call on President Putin at the Kremlin today. Conveyed the warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apprised him of my discussions with First DPM Denis Manturov & FM Sergey Lavrov. The preparations for the Annual Leaders Summit are well underway. Appreciate his sharing perspectives on the global situation and recent developments on Ukraine."

Earlier today, during a joint media briefing with Lavrov, Jaishankar emphasised the historical significance of India-Russia ties, stating, "We believe that relations between India and Russia have been amongst the world's most prominent relationships since the Second World War."

The External Affairs Minister highlighted the enduring foundations of the partnership, noting, "Geo-political convergence, leadership contact, and popular sentiment will continue to be its key drivers."

Prior to the high-level meetings, Jaishankar addressed media concerns regarding American pressure on India's oil imports from Russia, describing the US threats as "beyond comprehension."

Jaishankar is currently on a three-day visit to Russia, during which he co-chaired the 26th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).