 Miami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken Tender - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMiami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken Tender - VIDEO

Miami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken Tender - VIDEO

A video surfaced on social media which showed that a massive fight broke out on board. There are reports that the violence broke out on the ship allegedly over chicken tenders.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship | Instagram

Mumbai, August 21: In a shocking incident, passengers on Carnival Cruise ship heading to Miami got more drama than they expected. A video surfaced on social media which showed that a massive fight broke out on board. There are reports that the violence broke out on the ship allegedly over chicken tenders.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, on the final day of the cruise. The viral video shows a large group of passengers exchanging blows, with some people falling to the floor while others were caught in headlocks.

The video was shared on Instagram by a fellow passenger identified as Mike Terra. He shared the video of the passengers fighting onboard the ship on social media and said, "I always hear carnival is ghetto/ratchet I been cruising for years but this my 1st time seeing some action on a ship I was on YNs was tripping."

The video was filmed by Mike himself. In the clip, he turns the camera on himself and says, “Over chicken tenders is crazy.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Renames Pune's Velhe Taluka As 'Rajgad' In Honor Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Maharashtra Renames Pune's Velhe Taluka As 'Rajgad' In Honor Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Maharashtra News: EV Owners Face Toll Despite Govt’s 5-Year Waiver Policy; MSRDC Awaits Final Notification
Maharashtra News: EV Owners Face Toll Despite Govt’s 5-Year Waiver Policy; MSRDC Awaits Final Notification
Kidzania Mumbai Hosts ‘Azadi Ke Rang’ Celebration With Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Annasaheb Bansode
Kidzania Mumbai Hosts ‘Azadi Ke Rang’ Celebration With Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Annasaheb Bansode
Maharashtra News: After HC Nudge, Forest Dept Launches Website To Track Mangrove Afforestation Projects Across State
Maharashtra News: After HC Nudge, Forest Dept Launches Website To Track Mangrove Afforestation Projects Across State
Read Also
VIRAL VIDEOS: Drunk Women Engage In Free-Style Brawl In Lonavala, Traffic Comes To A Standstill On...
article-image

Security guards rushed in to break up the chaos but struggled to control the brawl. At one point, a guard ran out of the fight to call for backup on his radio. Carnival Cruise has not yet issued any statement in connection with the incident. There are also no reports of any serious injuries in the violence. There are also no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

Miami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken...

Miami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken...

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

Secret US Air Force Jet Spotted Flying Over Area 51 By Photographer, Sparks Fresh UFO Speculations

Secret US Air Force Jet Spotted Flying Over Area 51 By Photographer, Sparks Fresh UFO Speculations

Pakistan Bomb Blast: 34 Injured After Massive Explosion At Firecracker Warehouse In Karachi –...

Pakistan Bomb Blast: 34 Injured After Massive Explosion At Firecracker Warehouse In Karachi –...