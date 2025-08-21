Miami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken Tender - VIDEO

Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship | Instagram

Mumbai, August 21: In a shocking incident, passengers on Carnival Cruise ship heading to Miami got more drama than they expected. A video surfaced on social media which showed that a massive fight broke out on board. There are reports that the violence broke out on the ship allegedly over chicken tenders.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, on the final day of the cruise. The viral video shows a large group of passengers exchanging blows, with some people falling to the floor while others were caught in headlocks.

The video was shared on Instagram by a fellow passenger identified as Mike Terra. He shared the video of the passengers fighting onboard the ship on social media and said, "I always hear carnival is ghetto/ratchet I been cruising for years but this my 1st time seeing some action on a ship I was on YNs was tripping."

The video was filmed by Mike himself. In the clip, he turns the camera on himself and says, “Over chicken tenders is crazy.”

Security guards rushed in to break up the chaos but struggled to control the brawl. At one point, a guard ran out of the fight to call for backup on his radio. Carnival Cruise has not yet issued any statement in connection with the incident. There are also no reports of any serious injuries in the violence. There are also no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.