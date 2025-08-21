 VIRAL VIDEOS: Drunk Women Engage In Free-Style Brawl In Lonavala, Traffic Comes To A Standstill On Old Mumbai–Pune Highway
The Lonavala Traffic Police, who were within walking distance, rushed to the spot. However, the drunk women did not stop and continued shouting

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
VIRAL VIDEOS: Drunk Women Engage In Free-Style Brawl In Lonavala, Traffic Comes To A Standstill On Old Mumbai–Pune Highway | Video Screengrab

Lonavala, a tourist town in Pune district, is crowded during the monsoon. Tourists come here to enjoy the beauty of nature: serene waterfalls, breathtaking valleys and more.

Meanwhile, videos have gone viral on social media showing drunk women creating a ruckus in Lonavala. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday afternoon.

Watch Videos:

The drunk women came out on the road and started beating each other. A huge crowd gathered to watch the spectacle in front of a chikki shop on the Old Pune–Mumbai highway. As a result, traffic on the highway came to a standstill.

The atmosphere turned chaotic with the honking of cars and the shouting of the women in the area. The Lonavala Traffic Police, who were within walking distance, rushed to the spot. However, the drunk women did not stop and continued shouting.

Finally, female police officials intervened and detained them. Currently, an investigation into the women is underway. The Lonavala Police will examine the reason behind the fight.

The incident has sparked much discussion among both tourists and locals in Lonavala.

